Judicial Watch sues to stop Newsom from giving 75 million tax $$$ to illegals

Conservative watchdog Judicial Watch is asking a California Court to appeals to issue a temporary restraining order to stop Governor Newsom from paying out $75 million tax dollars to people here illegally.

The Lower Court found that JW’s lawsuit is likely to succeed on the merits since Newsom has no right to dole out the money, but illegal aliens need the money and that outweighs everything.

Today’s filing asks the Court of Appeal to command the Superior Court to issue the restraining order against California Governor Gavin Newsom and his Director of the California Department of Social Services Kim Johnson, enjoining them from making what is now an imminent, May 18, 2020, illegal expenditure of $79.8 million of taxpayers’ funds to illegal aliens pending the final determination of the taxpayer action brought by Judicial Watch in the lower court.

This could be an important case.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants to send $1200 checks to people here illegally. She also wants to protect them from deportation during the virus, which means forever. The House voted to give $16 billion in stimulus to illegal aliens.

Democrats now insist on open borders and free healthcare, college, full benefits for any foreigner who wanders into the country. Someone needs to stop the insanity. Americans shouldn’t have to pay for the world.