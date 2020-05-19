‘Loser’ Romney says firing Obama IGs threatens “accountable democracy”

Senator Mitt Romney took another opportunity to betray President Trump in a tweet over a simple firing which is well within his right to do. President Trump fired the Inspector General for the State Department after the Secretary asked him to do so.

First, Mitt Romney says it was done without good cause, yet he has no knowledge of the cause. Then, he melodramatically describes it as a threat to “accountable democracy.”

President Trump has fired three Inspector Generals, all Obama appointees, in six weeks. All three were working against the administration.

without good cause chills the independence essential to their purpose. It is a threat to accountable democracy and a fissure in the constitutional balance of power. — Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) May 16, 2020

In addition to Linick, Trump has also fired Intelligence Community Inspector General Michael Atkinson and Defense Department Inspector General Glenn Fine.

ANOTHER INVESTIGATION!

Top congressional Democrats announced on Saturday they would open an investigation into the terminations, claiming they are evidence that Trump has engaged in a pattern of political retaliation.

They’re looking for a new cause for impeachment.

President Trump spoke about it briefly at today’s presser. He told a reporter that he didn’t have information on it and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asked him to fire the Inspector General of the State Department, Steve Linnick, so he did. He doesn’t really know Linnick but he was having difficulties.

The reports say he was working against the administration.

The reporter said to Trump that Linnick was investigating the Secretary of State for having staff walk his dog and for sending arms to Saudi Arabia. Trump vetoed the bill to limit arm sales to Saudi Arabia last year. The question by the reporter was very annoying.

Where were these people when Hillary Clinton was sending arms to Saudi Arabia?

As for the dog, President Trump mocked any probe over who walks his dog. He said if Pompeo is on the phone with Kim Jong Un and the dog needs to be walked, he’d rather he spoke with Kim. He thought the idea of a probe over dog walking was ridiculous.

“You mean he’s under investigation because he had somebody walk his dog from the government? I don’t know, I don’t think it sounds like that important.” Trump reacts to reports inspector general was investigating Pompeo for Saudi arms sale and staff misuse before firing pic.twitter.com/nlkIt7TpcS — Zach Purser Brown (@zachjourno) May 18, 2020

As far as Romney, he put up a video of his failed election, contrasted with his win, and called him a “loser.” He’s labeled him a loser before.