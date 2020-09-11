70% black NFL stands up for racial equality, ratings down

Thousands of Americans changed the channel on the National Football League’s opening night Thursday. Industry insiders reveal that the broadcast’s viewership dropped by more than 16% compared to 2019.

In early numbers, the primetime NBC game scored a 5.2 among adults 18-49 and 16.4 million viewers between 8 – 11 PM ET. While those numbers for the 8:25 – 11:30 PM ET game itself will likely be adjusted upward later, right now that’s a 16.1% drop over the spectacle of the September 5, 2019 season opener among the advertiser rich demographic.”

In an America and NFL still adjusting to the new normal of live sports in the era of COVID-19, last night’s Kansas City victory also fell 16.1% in total sets of eyeballs from last year’s fast affiliate results – but remember, those numbers will change in one form or another later today,” reports Deadline.

The NFL kicked off its 2020-21 season on Thursday, as the Houston Texans took on the Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City. As you might expect, the wealthy “oppressed” athletes decided to take a stand on behalf of “racial inequality” and social justice.

Some players locked arms in unison, while at least one Chiefs player took a knee and raised the black power [commie] fist during the national anthem.

The irony of these players linking arms for racial equality when 70% of the players are black, should not be lost.

STANDING FOR THE FAKE NATIONAL ANTHEM

The Chiefs stood for the fake black national anthem. That’s a real rejection of the USA and all we stand for no matter how much they distort the obvious. At least the Texans left the field.

If you won’t respect the national anthem, you clearly don’t respect what it stands for and that is obvious. You likely don’t respect unity, but rather division and race-baiting.

There will be 30 teams playing this weekend. Expect a lot of shenanigans while they pretend it’s about oppression.

#Chiefs staying on the field for the playing of “Lift Every Voice and Sing” which is considered the black national anthem. The #Texans left the field. #NFL pic.twitter.com/mg79t2baF6 — Andy Scholes (@AndyScholesCNN) September 10, 2020