700,000 to 1,000,000 Are at the Border Waiting for Title 42 to End

A new media report by Todd Bensman shows that DHS and Customs officials report a massive migration (invasion), worse than anything we have seen before is coming. The anonymous aliens are building up pressure near points of passage into the United States, waiting for the lifting of Trump-era stops on their migration into the US. This will take place within days.

There are 700,000 to a million prepared to storm the border when Title 42 comes off, reports Ben Bergquam. This is treason if all this is true.

If you speak of it, the media will call you a white nationalist, which is insane. The regime said we are not allowed to talk about the slave and drug trade Biden has allowed.

This invasion is meant to displace Americans, and the regime doesn’t care who comes in – criminals, rapists, the mentally ill.

Ben Bergquam said there is an organized process for the invasion. Border Patrol are uber drivers for the cartel.

D.C. set up this disaster with the crazy app that the Biden regime set up.

Watch:

The Biden App Doesn’t Work

“In January, the Biden administration rolled out its plan to address the chaos at the Southern border and discourage illegal entries. Under this new plan, would-be illegal crossers could obtain humanitarian admittance permits through the CBP One app before arriving at the border. Todd Bensman, the Center’s senior national security fellow, went down to Juarez, Mexico, and found that the system is failing. Migrants are instead abandoning the program and opting to cross illegally anyway,” Todd Bensman writes.

Border Patrol Is Forced to Clear the Way?

This is deeply distressing information about the border. A new video report by Ben Bergquam appears to show Border Patrol now clearing paths for invading illegals to enter the United States.

Huge numbers of military men. It’s the Democrat army:

It’s an environmental disaster.

The invasion has been ongoing.


John Vieira
John Vieira
4 minutes ago

Just remember these ‘traitors’ are ably aided and abetted by the corrupt msm/social media…

0
Reply
