RFK Jr’s a Growing Thorn in Joe’s Side

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has gone from 14% to 19% in the polls and is becoming a rising challenge to Joe Biden. He’s going to be a real thorn in Joe’s side. RFK Jr. says Democrats are rigging the election; he doesn’t want trans women competing in women’s sports and doesn’t like totalitarianism.

The DNC ruled that there wouldn’t be any debates, undoubtedly because they know Biden couldn’t hold his own. RFK says they’ve rigged the election.

He Says the Election Is Rigged

RFK Jr. told Breitbart, “The DNC, at this point, has taken the official position that there will be no debate, and I think that’s unfortunate… I think what the DNC did to New Hampshire is also unfortunate.”

“President Biden didn’t do well there [New Hampshire]; he came in fifth. So they took New Hampshire, and they kicked it out of first place. And now they’re gonna say — they’re saying that they’re going to completely remove the delegates from New Hampshire, and that, we should be at this point in history,” RFK Jr. continued.

He talked about the large number of independents in the state, calling New Hampshire the “gold standard.”

“New Hampshire is the one place where you got to do retail politics; you cannot escape,” he further asserted.

“When you have so many Americans who are concerned about election integrity, we should be doing everything we can in our party to show that, you know, this is not rigged, rigged system. That it is actually democracy… and they’re [the DNC] doing kind of the opposite,” Kennedy Jr. added.

“There’s too many Americans who already think that the whole system is rigged against them. And this is confirmation of that. And I think that’s troubling,” he further emphasized.

The Son of RFK Says He’s Against Trans Females in Female Sports

Smerconish interviewed Robert Kennedy and asked him about transgender ‘females’ competing in female sports. He doesn’t support it.

I am against people participating in women’s sports who are biologically male…I think women have worked too hard to develop women’s sports over the past 30 years. I watched it happen, and I don’t think that’s fair.

A transgender female (a man) just beat 14,000 women in a London marathon. After backlash, she said she’d give the medal back.

Glenique Frank, a transgender ‘woman’ who ran the London Marathon in the female category, offered to give the medal back after controversy stirred when trans frank beat out about 14,000 women in the race.

Some women did beat Frank.

He’s Against Totalitarians; Maybe He Should Switch Parties

In an interview with Kim Iversen on Friday, RFK Jr. spoke out against the “mega-billionaires” who are exploiting concerns about the environment to push forward a ‘totalitarian’ agenda.

“Climate issues and pollution issues are being exploited by, you know, the World Economic Forum and Bill Gates and all of these big, you know, mega-billionaires, the same way that COVID was exploited, to use it as an excuse to clamp down, top-down totalitarian controls on society,” Kennedy said.

The World Economic Forum took place in January, with many world leaders and top business executives arriving at Davos, Switzerland, for panel discussions and speeches. Speakers at Davos have touted 15-minute cities where people didn’t need cars, claimed the world did not need “growth or development,” called for censorship, and demanded commitments to achieve “net-zero” carbon emissions.

“They’ve given climate chaos a bad name, you know, because people now see that it’s just another crisis that’s being used to strip mine the wealth of the poor and to, you know, to enrich billionaires, and I for 40 years, have had the same policy on climate and engineering, you can go check my speeches from the 1980s, and I’ve said, the most important solution for environmental issues, not top-down controls, is free market capitalism,” Kennedy added.

Most Democrats Don’t Want Joe Again

Biden 2024? 62% of Democrats Want Challengers Majority of Democrats support RFK, Jr. Presidential Campaign https://t.co/Q9zkNAjLY7 pic.twitter.com/JIuyXnDqei — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) April 12, 2023

