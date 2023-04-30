Neil Oliver on the Fight of Good and Evil; We Have a Real Cool Hand

Sometime in the last century, government and business got into bed with organized crime. ~ Neil Oliver

It’s strictly business! War, power, control, is all about business. It’s nothing personal.

The walls that once stood between government and private corporations are gone, and corporations, integral to the military-industrial complex, are behind the curtain wielding power and control.

The goodies are in a battle with the baddies. Can the common man win? Oliver reminds us that Cool Hand Luke found “sometimes nothing can be a real cool hand.”

The Last Refuge says that Neil Oliver has gone Full Tucker, and he has. It’s a war of the goodies and the baddies, but we must never give up, and we can win because we’re right. We must not surrender our independence, freedom, our beliefs, our way of life to the baddies.

“I think a big step towards understanding how the world works today comes with realizing the goodies and baddies just aren’t what they used to be. From The Godfather movie and Michael Corleone, we learned that the pursuit of power is not personal, but it’s strictly business. And from another movie, The Usual Suspects, we learned that to seize the usual suspects will learn that to seize power, you just need the will to do what the other guy wouldn’t.

“So stress tested and time-hardened are these truths as little people are invited to hear them declared on the screen; the truth is so embedded in our everyday reality, courtesy of Hollywood and the rest of the media, they don’t care whether we know it or not. After all, what are we going to do about it?

“All the time, I hear people starting sentences with the words they can’t or they won’t. In that context, they mean the people with power, those maneuvering to increase and consolidate that power, always reply they can. And because they can, sooner or later, they will.

“I mentioned The Godfather, the epic about organized crime it’s my belief that sometime in the last century, government and business got into bed with organized crime, which is to say with those with the will to do what the other guy wouldn’t. I think that alliance has made all the difference. It’s why I don’t believe the running of the world is any longer about the same old goodies and baddies. For those with power, it’s strictly business. For those who want to hold on to that power, by now, it’s also about self-preservation.

“Last week, the news was dominated by civil war in Sudan. I’ve been waiting for the next distraction after COVID, and climate crisis, and war in Ukraine, and then just as with Ukraine, when the news broke about Sudan, I had to look at a map to remind myself exactly where it was. It sits on the Red Sea on Egypt’s southern border.

“As usual, it turns out geography matters. Sudan recently concluded a deal to let Russia base warships, including nuclear warships, in a port on the Red Sea. warm water ports have been part of the Russian dream for hundreds of years.

“The United States doesn’t like the idea of Russia and Sudan, not one little bit. This week online news channel Redacted reported on recent events there in August last year while the deal was brewing.

“The US appointed an ambassador to Sudan for the first time in a quarter of a century.

The following month, that ambassador warned Sudan not to finalize any deal with Russia.

In November, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken urged Sudan to consider “US support for the rapid formation of a civilian LED transitional government.”

In December, the US-brokered what they like to call a framework agreement between Sudan’s military leaders and pro-democracy parties.

In February, Sudan went ahead with the deal with Russia.

A few days later, the Biden administration sent $200 million in humanitarian and

in March Victoria Nuland visited Sudan to discuss democracy,

but this month conflict had escalated between Sudanese armed forces and a breakaway paramilitary group.

Last week, the US began evacuating its people Victoria Nuland, US Under Secretary of State for political affairs, is the same Victoria Nuland, who in February 2014, while frustrated by EU hesitancy about opposing Putin, said “F*** the EU,” except she used the whole word on the phone to U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Geoffrey Pyatt, a call that was recorded and leaked. Nuland later apologized.

“Nuland’s full power came during the febrile time that followed Ukraine’s then president Viktor Yanukovich’s ill-fated attempts to keep on side with both Washington and Moscow to ride two horses with just one bottom. He was tempted by NATO and EU membership, but in the end, Putin in the manner of the aforementioned Godfather, evidently made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. And so all the way back in 2014, the fuse was lit for war.

“Ukraine is devastated. Hundreds of thousands are dead. Infrastructure shattered, and many billions of dollars, pounds, and EURO have already been blown there. The majority of the weapons sent there can’t be traced. The US companies are gearing up to extract Ukrainian oil. Transnational corporation BlackRock will invest in the great rebuild.

“What goes around, comes around; where there’s muck and dare, there’s brass. And down in Sudan, there’s more to know about that. What appears to be going on there as well, Sudanese journalist David John Bwakali has described. The two factions of the Sudanese army are at war with one another, one led by Lieutenant General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, head of a paramilitary group called Rapid Support Forces, and the other by the Sudanese army chief, General Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

“According to Bwakali, the conflict is “not happening in a vacuum.” He calls it nothing less than a proxy war between Russia and America and calls on the Sudanese and all the peoples of Africa to speak up and demand that “America and Russia get their hands off Africa. The days of the shenanigans of the Cold War are completely over,” he said, “and they cannot fight proxy wars in Africa at the expense of innocent African lives. The puppet masters must stop their evil diabolical games.

“For those still thinking war is about protecting people and advancing democracy, I see maybe it was once, but that now it’s strictly business at our expense. It’s not just the US and Russia dabbling in Sudan. It’s Saudi Arabia too. Saudi Arabia is tight with China, apparently, and yet in Sudan, they’re on the side with the US in seeking to broker a peace deal between the warring parties. Strictly business, I suspect. Leave the gun, take the cannoli.

“Remember the bioweapons labs in Ukraine? The ones that weren’t there and then where schools, all of them right up against the Russian border and back, with U.S. dollars, amid talk of gain of function? Turns out there are bioweapons labs in Sudan as well supported by the World Health Organization, Brazil, China, the United Arab Emirates, Save the Children, the World Bank, the United Nations.

One has focused everyone’s …n its stores are vials of cholera, measles, polio, and other infectious diseases. It seems to be under the control of people the US does not care for.

“What is it with bioweapons labs and insecure countries? Why are international interests so often involved in bioweapons research, conducted in countries that turn into more. Back in 1998, the Clinton administration bombed the bejesus of a factory in Sudan that made half of all the medicines upon which the people of Sudan depended. It was called al Shifa in the Sudanese Capital Khartoum.

“Clinton’s bombs were claimed to be reprisals from Osama bin Laden’s earlier attacks on targets in Kenya and Tanzania. The factory was flattened, killing one and injuring 11. Clinton’s people said ohh Shifa was making VX nerve agents, and that the owners had links to al-Qaida. Except they almost certainly didn’t. Officials later conceded there was no proof of production, or storing of nerve agents, thus all of links to Osama bin Laden.

“In any event, in 2006, the US stepped into Sudan with private pharma companies to fill the void left by the unlawful bombing of al Ahifa. It’s not personal. You might have said it’s strictly business.

“Back in the early 2010s, it was estimated Sudan was sitting on as much as 7 billion barrels of oil that are largely unexploited, reserves too of gold uranium and iron ore, along with much more mineral wealth besides. So much money to be made. The scale and influence of the military-industrial complex is almost too great to be contemplated. Millions of dollars are spent lobbying politicians of all stripes. Lucrative arms contracts are awarded. Endless wars are embarked upon.

“The defense spending of the US is bigger than that of the 15 next biggest National Defense budgets in the world combined. Every year, some few U.S. politicians and others ask to see accounts for where and how those millions of US dollars are spent, and every year the Pentagon fails to provide the requested answers, and they have failed the last five audits. Many of those billions remain unaccounted for.

“It’s all a rotating wheel of spin and profit. The missiles and bullets fly in faraway countries, people die. And the profits fly back just as fast into the coffers of contractors like Lockheed Martin, Boeing, General Dynamics, Northrop Grumman. Much of the survival of idea in the minds of many that the running of the world is about the same old goodies and baddies is down to the mainstream media that perpetuate the myth, but that mainstream media is dependent in turn for its survival on the billions of dollars funneled their way by governments and those same vested interests of the military-industrial complex. If the mainstream media don’t tell the right stories, push the approved narrative that the plebs and the money flow stops.

“Another movie I think about is Cool Hand Luke, the embodiment of the unbreakable man played by Paul Newman. No matter what The Man tries to do with chains and beatings and the solitary confinement of the box, Luke won’t give in. Could it be that simple, then? Don’t give in. Could it be that all we have to do is emulate the spirit of Cool Hand Luke?

“Stubbornness and defiance of all coercion? US writer and filmmaker James Webb, also one of the most decorated Marines of the Vietnam War, has written about the culture of the Scots Irish, those migrants who did so much to shape the culture of the United States.

“He has described the rednecks, and that name is a badge not of shame, but of glowing pride, as the sons and daughters of the Scots Irish, who from century to century and Millennium to Millennium, defied one after the other, the Romans, the Normans, the English aristocracy in Scotland, and then in Ireland, then all of those elitist descendants, and the fledgling USA, as well as every other uncomprehending fool ever got in the faces of iron heart people forged in one formless after another.

“They never have and surely never will submit to any top-down authority that seeks to have them set aside their beliefs, their independence, their way of life and meekly to do what told.

“In a card game in the movie, the eponymous Luke has useless cards but plays them with all it’s needed, which is to say with guts and guile. When he wins, and his opponent voices his astonishment about being beaten by a handful of nothing, Luke says, ‘sometimes nothing can be a real cool hand.’

“Eric Hoffer was an American philosopher and writer. He wrote again and again; I come across the assertion that a society cannot grow and thrive without culturally superior stratum which generates the impulse towards excellence and greatness. There is evidence on every hand that the vigor and health of a society are determined by the quality of the common people rather than the cultural elite. Those of us common people opposing the dictatorial nonsense by the elite have a whole lot more than nothing, and it’s a real cool hand. We have everything we need because we have rights, and we have the truth.

“Are there any goodies in charge in the world anymore? Sometimes it feels like it’s not turtles all the way down; it’s baddies. For those baddies, it’s strictly business. Here’s the thing. Unlike Michael Corleone, the Godfather, I say is personal, 100% personal, and I see the fate of the world is about good and bad. It’s about what’s right and wrong and that it’s long past time to pick a side.”

Tear down the facade of the Potemkin Village.

The Battle of Good and Evil

