The Red Pope Praises Tax Collectors for All That Wealth Redistribution

Pope Francis met with a delegation from Italy’s internal revenue service Monday, praising them for their work and holding up taxation as a critical tool for redistribution, although they themselves don’t pay any taxes. Meanwhile, under Francis, The Holy See has an outstanding deficit in 2020 that increased 500%. That shouldn’t come as a surprise.

The Pope loves his tax collectors and thinks it helps keep us from worshipping money. Comrade Francis promotes the idea of taxation since the Bible has plenty of references to tax collectors.

My understanding is we are to give the tax collector what’s due, not allow theft until everyone has the exact same outcomes.

Pope Francis said it’s necessary for the common good and the redistribution of wealth. That’s Marxism. It guarantees equality, according to him.

“Legality. Today, as in Bible times, tax collectors risk being perceived in society as an enemy to beware of. And unfortunately, a certain culture of suspicion can extend to those who are in charge of enforcing the laws. Yet this is a fundamental task because the law protects everyone. It is a guarantee of equality.

“The laws make it possible to maintain a principle of fairness where the logic of interests generates inequalities. Legality in the tax field is a way to balance social relations, subtracting forces from corruption, injustice, and inequality. But this requires some training and cultural change.

“As is often said, in fact, the taxman is seen as “putting their hands in their pockets” to people. In reality, taxation is a sign of legality and justice. It must favor the redistribution of wealth, protecting the dignity of the poor and the least, who always risk being crushed by the powerful. The tax, when it is right, is a function of the common good.”

The taxman is not putting his hands in our pockets but, rather caring for the common good, according to Pope Francis. No wonder he likes Joe Biden.

Francis loves social justice.

“Your work appears ungrateful in the eyes of a society that focuses on private property as an absolute and fails to subordinate it to the style of communion and sharing for the good of all. However, alongside the cases of tax evasion, illegal payments, widespread illegality, you can tell the honesty of many people who do not shirk their duty, who pay their dues, thus contributing to the common good. The simple righteousness of so many taxpayers responds to the scourge of tax evasion, and this is a model of social justice.”

Pope Francis has already promoted a global carbon tax. He literally knows nothing about financial matters.

Personally, I am Roman Catholic and have no intention of changing my religion. However, I’m not happy that the Pope is a Marxist and I don’t care what he has to say. He’s been raised a Marxist, lived in a Marxist country, and he’s bad news for the church. Pope Francis is instrumental in flooding the US and other nations with foreigners who will transform the nation.

