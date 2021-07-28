73 people were shot in Chicago last weekend. Where is President Biden’s anti-violence plan?

















Of the 73 people shot in Chicago over the weekend, 11 of them died, including a 17-year-old boy. Several teenagers were among the wounded, including a friend of the teenaged murder victim.



Also, a 20-year-old man was shot dead while he and a friend sat in a car. Then a 26-year-old driver was caught in the crossfire of a drive-by shooting. A group of men in a car began shooting at some men sitting on a porch. When the men returned fire at the car, an innocent driver in another car was shot and killed.



As is more and more commonplace, women, teenagers, and senior citizens are among the shooting victims in “defund the police” Chicago.



President Biden met with Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the bloody Independence Day weekend when over 100 people were shot. Biden promised an anti-violence plan to help stem the shootings, even as two ATF agent and one police officer were shot in the Windy City.



“We are closely monitoring the situation and coordination with the Department of Justice and ATF. We stand ready to provide any assistance needed,” Biden’s press secretary Jen Psaki said.



So, where is President Biden? He promised an anti-gun violence plan following his visit. Although in actuality, Biden was in Chicago to push his Socialist “infrastructure plan.”



Citizens of Chicago have waited long enough. President Trump offered assistance, but it was immediately turned down by Mayor Lightfoot. Now President Biden offers the same assistance, but it is nowhere to be found.

BLACK LIVES DON’T MATTER

I say it every time, and I’ll say it again. Black Lives DON’T Matter! They don’t matter to Joe Biden, or Al Sharpton, or Jesse Jackson. They don’t matter to 30-year Illinois Representative/ Senator Dick Durbin.



Most certainly, Black Lives DON’T Matter to former President Obama of Illinois. During his presidency, Obama visited New York more than Illinois. Does anyone even know the last time he was in Chicago?



And assuredly, Black Lives DON’T Matter to Democrats. The last time Chicago had a Republican mayor was 90 years ago, in 1931. What did Einstein say about doing the same thing over and over again and expecting different results?



Insanity indeed.







