Simone Biles left over stress, not because she’s brave

















Olympic gymnast Simone Biles stumbled on landing, ending with a poor score although she qualified for all finals last week. After that performance, she said she was quitting due to mental issues. The stress was too much.

USA Gymnastics shared their support for Biles’ decision to withdraw from the competition for mental issues.

“We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being,” the statement read. “Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.”

Courage??? Role model???

After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many. pic.twitter.com/6ILdtSQF7o — USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) July 28, 2021

Okay, that’s where we part ways. It is not courageous to quit. It is very unfortunate that she felt she had to quit but it’s not brave. Courage is continuing despite challenges. Maybe she can’t and we take her at her word, but courage is the wrong word.

People shouldn’t be holding her up as courageous. Courageous is the Romanian girl who finishes last but tries her hardest anyway.

Biles’ teammate, Jade Carey, will take her place in the all-around final competition, alongside fellow U.S. gymnast Suni Lee. USA Gymnastics’ statement also clarified that Biles will be “evaluated daily to determine whether or not to participate in next week’s individual event finals,” where the gymnastics superstar would be eligible for more medals in the vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor exercise.

We hope she feels better soon.

Related















