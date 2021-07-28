NYT reporter with shady resume calls Trump supporters ‘enemies of the state’

















Katie Benner, a Justice Department reporter at the NY Times, suddenly made the news herself yesterday by tweeting: “Today’s #January6thSelectCommittee underscores the America’s current, essential natsec dilemma: Work to combat legitimate national security threats now entails calling a politician’s supporters enemies of the state,” the basically unknown Benner wrote.

She’s calling Trump supporters — 74 million Americans — enemies of the state, but her shady resume explains why she wrote what she wrote.

She eventually deleted the tweet.

Katie Benner used to write freelance for the Beijing Review, China’s only national news magazine in English. It is published by the Chinese Communist Party-owned China International Publishing Group.

Benner joined the NY Times in 2015 after her initial work at the communist propaganda outlet.

Perhaps even more concerning is that this is who the Times hires. We know which side she falls on in our fight against communism.

Related















