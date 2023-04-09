Ontario: COVID-19 Hospitalizations Up 31%, Deaths Up 39%

In Ontario, Canada COVID-19 hospitalizations in 2022 were 31% higher than 2021, and COVID-19 deaths in 2022 were 39% higher than in 2021.

These are official numbers from Ontario, Canada’s second-largest providence.

Ontario, Canada, officially became a police state during the COVID scare. Everyone was vaccinated and people were locked down.

COVID-19 is serious; almost always to the elderly and infirm, but it is not Ebola. However, the dictators in Ontario acted as if it was. They became an authoritarian state and enforced arbitrary rules, depriving residents of their freedoms.

In 2021, they arbitrarily expanded police powers to allow the officers to demand to know why a person isn’t home and to provide their home address. Residents were ordered to always remain at home, except for essential purposes, such as going to the grocery store or pharmacy, accessing health care services, exercising, or doing critical work.

If people refused to comply, they were breaking the law. As in Nazi Germany, snitches were encouraged to turn in neighbors to “save lives” as part of their alleged “social responsibilities.”

The full list of restrictions is on this link.

In March 2022, they lifted their mask mandates. The vaccine mandate was lifted for many.

Thunder Bay Hospital dropped most pandemic restrictions this week. Also, this week, the government declared COVID endemic. They were late out of the gate, but not as late as Joe Biden who. won’t let Tennis Great Novak Djokovic into the US without a vaccine.

