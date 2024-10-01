BBC Blames Israel for Iran Attacking Them with 181 Missiles

Iran released the largest ballistic missile strike in the history of the world against Israel. They didn’t kill one Israeli, although they tried. In a separate terror attack near Jaffa, eight Israelis were killed. Nearly 200 missiles cruised over the entirety of Israel, which is the size of New Jersey. The defense systems and a little help from the US protected the small country.

The State Department and the weak administration are responsible for this. Our president and vice president are almost invisible. When they are visible, we realize it would be better if they stayed in the basement, or in Kamala’s case, Hollywood, with her hand out at fundraisers.

After the terrorist leadership of Iran attacked Israel, the BBC took the side of the terrorists.

Israel is trying to obliterate the existential threat from Iran’s terrorist proxies, Hezbollah and Hamas, after a year of non-stop assaults. That led the BBC to claim it’s their fault.

The BBC World reporter said the following:

“… here is not for the Israelis to decide. I think the international community has to make sure that whatever Israel does is not upending the regional order as we know it, and the US has a responsibility.

“So, we’ve been in this cause for 12 months now, of constantly redlines being crossed, mostly by the Israelis. Iran and Hezbollah have played it fairly rationally, trying to always try to be very cautious in how they respond, trying to leave off ramps, where they could.

“The Netanyahu government has kind of lost the opportunity at every sort of junction to use an off-ramp that was given to them.”

I’m speechless, except to say the international community is a pathetic joke.

