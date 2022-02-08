“Mayorkas Is a Pathological Liar and Sociopath” – Victims Don’t Count

Mayorkas is a pathological liar and sociopath: Victims of immigrant crime advocate tears into Biden’s DHS head for opposing “deporting ANYONE” and demands he be “put behind bars”

The President of the Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime Don Rosenberg told DailyMail.com that DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas is a “pathological liar.” He believes it’s time to put Mayorkas behind bars.

Yes, but who will do it? The corrupt FBI/DoJ?

DHS claimed that rather than using the required “notice and comment” period for a rule change in September, it engaged in “listening sessions” with the AVIAC. It’s one more way to corrupt the process.

Rosenberg is quoted in a new lawsuit as saying that is not true. Mayorkas “doesn’t want to deport anybody,” he says.

Don Rosenberg, President of Advocates for Victims of Illegal Alien Crime (AVIAC), claims that Mayorkas’ latest rules are further proof that the man running the immigration system in the U.S. is a “sociopath” who doesn’t want any people deported who are illegally in the country.

[One might say psychopath, but sociopath works. Where is his concern for Americans and victims?]

The DHS issued new rules for ICE that deprioritizes deportation for illegal immigrants criminals he doesn’t see as a threat to public safety.

[That’s right, CRIMINALS if he decides they aren’t a threat.]

This includes drunk driving and hit-and-run perpetrators.

MAYORKAS BREAKS THE LAW EVERY DAY

He reports that Mayorkas violated Title 8 Section 1324 of U.S. code and “belongs behind bars.”

The AVIAC president pointed to Mayorkas being in “knowing or in reckless disregard of the fact that an alien has come to, entered, or remains in the United States in violation of law.”

Rosenberg, whose son was killed in a car crash 11 years ago with an illegal immigrant who was driving without a license, questions how Mayorkas doesn’t view murder as a “threat to public safety”.

“How can somebody who shouldn’t be here, drives drunk, kills somebody, tries to flee, not be a threat to public safety,” he questioned in reference to a recent case where the noncitizen who killed a 19-year-old woman in a drunk driving incident in 2020 is no longer prioritized for deportation following punishment.

Mr. Rosenberg formed the organization when his son Drew was killed by a drunk driver. Rosenberg says after his son’s death he was told by the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services that his killer wouldn’t be deported because he “only committed one crime of moral turpitude.”

THE HORRIFIC PRECEDENT

“Mayorkas has now set a precedent and I can tell you almost every single day an illegal alien driving drunk kills somebody – probably more… That means, all these people are going to be allowed to stay here? I guess it does. He now set the precedent,” Rosenberg said.

“Where is that line? What does he consider a threat to public safety?” he wondered.

In the guidelines for ICE enforcement from Mayorkas, “threat to public safety’ section claims: ‘A noncitizen who poses a current threat to public safety, typically because of serious criminal conduct, is a priority for apprehension and removal.”

What constitutes a public safety threat is, as defined by Mayorkas, depended on “an assessment of the individual and the totality of the facts and circumstances.”

VICTIMS



Related