$81 Million NFL Star Feels Like a Slave

Houston Texans’ wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who has an $81 million contract for five years, feels like a slave because the team owner Bob McNair said, “We can’t have the inmates running the prison” in reference to anti-police protests in 2017.

The Colin Kaepernick fan likes to take a knee and thinks disagreeing with him makes him into a slave despite his enormously huge salary.

He clearly doesn’t know what a slave is.

“It feels like I’m a slave again. Listen to the master, go to work,” Hopkins told GQ Magazine. “We realize now what goes on above us. You can’t sugarcoat that.”

What a spoiled brat, and here’s more:

“Hell yeah, I was about to sit out the game,” Hopkins said, according to GQ Magazine, “But I definitely wasn’t going to practice. A couple of my teammates about to follow me, but they called them back up to the stadium. They tried calling me, but I wasn’t going back. Hell no. … It’s hard for people to understand what that means, when your family was slaves. You can’t relate to something like that if your great-uncle’s not telling you stories about their parents or their grandparents and what they went through. Not even too long ago, people couldn’t even drink out of the same water faucet.”

Nothing like biting the hand that feeds you.