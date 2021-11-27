82,000 Afghans Weren’t Vetted But Let’s Keep Out Legal S. Africans

















Despite claiming to have screened and vetted the 82,000 Afghan evacuees who were admitted to the US, a confidential congressional report leaked to DC Examiner reveals US officials skirted the in-person interviews, leaving virtually all unvetted.

According to DC Examiner:

Almost none of the 82,000 people airlifted from Kabul in August were vetted before being admitted to the United States, despite claims to the contrary from the Biden administration, according to a congressional memo summarizing interviews with federal officials who oversaw the effort at domestic and international military bases.

Senior officials across the departments of Homeland Security, Defense, State, and Justice described a disastrous screening and vetting process in the memo, drafted by Senate Republicans in late October.

The Biden administration failed to vet the information that tens of thousands of Afghans provided through in-person interviews and relied solely on criminal and terrorist databases to flag bad actors, according to the memo — that is, merely screening, rather than vetting, people brought to the U.S.

The administration also brought into the U.S. tens of thousands of Afghans who were not qualified. The large majority of people, approximately 75%, evacuated were not American citizens, green card holders, Afghan Special Immigrant Visa holders, or applicants for the visa, three people familiar with the interviews outlined in the memo told the Washington Examiner.

The Biden administration is betraying our country. Will no one deal with these traitors?

America First Legal Slams Biden Administration For Releasing 42,650 Illegal Aliens Into The United States In October 2021

The Biden Administration is aiding, abetting, and accelerating the worst invasion of America’s southern border in history. They have made “catch-and-release” the only operative immigration policy in the United States, eschewing their duty to protect and defend America’s borders…”

More than 200 miles of the border are uncovered.

Biden’s ordered a travel ban to 7 or 8 African countries but our borders are wide open. Anyone can come through. And they aren’t vaccinating anyone.

And yet Southern Border remains wide open to anyone — from anywhere — who wants to cross illegally. https://t.co/Mdcz8flR9I — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) November 26, 2021

