Cardiac Surgeon Warns AHA of Heart Inflammation Markers from mRNA

















A cardiac surgeon is warning the AHA that heart inflammation markers are drastically increasing in patients in conjunction with increasing mRNA Covid vaccination rates.

The warning to the AHA: “Patients had a 1 in 4 risk for severe problems after the vaccines, compared to 1 in 9 before.”

“Recently, with the advent of the mRNA COVID 19 vaccines (vac) by Moderna and Pfizer, dramatic changes in the PULS score became apparent in most patients. This report summarizes those results,” Dr. Guidy wrote, adding, “We conclude that the mRNA [vaccines] dramatically increase inflammation on the endothelium & T cell infiltration of cardiac muscle and may account for the observations of increased thrombosis, cardiomyopathy & other vascular events following vaccination.”

The spike in heart inflammation cases has been particularly prominent among young people. Dr. Jessica Rose, a prominent critic of the universal vaccination agenda, has spoken out forcefully on the issue. She faces censorship in “peer-reviewed journals.”

“Jessica Rose, PhD just had her paper on VAERS analysis of myocarditis rejected after two rounds of review at ‘Reviews in Cardiovascular Medicine,” philanthropist Steve Kirsch, founder of COVID-19 Early Treatment Fund (CETF), noted. “NO REASON GIVEN. This is scientific misconduct at its finest by the peer reviewers (not the Journal). Jessica is first-rate.”

“You cannot get any paper published that is anti-vaccine nowadays,” he added. “Academics will ONLY believe what is peer reviewed. So the vaccines are safe because there are no papers saying it isn’t, even though the data shows it isn’t. BUT NOBODY LOOKS AT THE DATA anymore.”

She was interviewed by a human rights advocate, Aga Wilson on this link.

From the Newsvoice site:

Dr. Jessica Rose, who is normally positive about vaccines, says that VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System), the US database for vaccine injuries, has only managed to collect an estimated 1% of the total number of serious side effects from mRNA injections. VAERS is, unfortunately, a weak system when it comes to how side effect data is handled, says Rose. She, therefore, divided adverse reactions and side effects into several categories such as neurology, immunology, reproductive organs, and cardiovascular. In this way, she has created a warning system where it should be easier to see if and in that case how side effects can be linked to the mRNA vaccines.

Rose says that the so-called “covid vaccines” are not actual vaccines but rather injections of genetic material. Several studies have been published, despite attempts to censor these, which show that the spike proteins themselves are very toxic to the body. These spike proteins are foreign proteins.

Rose hypothetically explains in the video why so many people who have received mRNA injections suffer from bleeding, blood clots, and immunological reactions.

She believes they are toxic and harmful.

Rose mentions a recent Japanese study that shows that the spike proteins do not stop at all locally at the injection site, ie in the muscle of one upper arm where the injection normally takes place. Instead, the proteins have been found in, among other things, the brain and ovaries, where they are most likely to cause damage. It is the protruding spike proteins that the virus uses to attach to human cells.

Indications that the spike proteins damage the female reproductive capacity are 10,000s of witnesses around the world where women tell about a disrupted menstrual cycle, children, and very old women who start menstruating (bleeding from the reproductive organs). Strangely enough, this phenomenon applies to both vaccinated and unvaccinated women, which has led to the hypothesis that vaccinated people passively spread the spike proteins in society.

The fact that millions of people have been injected with these so-called “mRNA vaccines” is to be considered a crime against humanity, Dr. Jessica Rose believes.

Scotland is reporting a 118% increase in heart disorders, and deaths are reportedly up 40% in youth. It comes from the NRS database and I’m not confident of their reliability.

