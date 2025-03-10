Bernie Sanders’ Disgusting Anti-Christian Message.

By
M Dowling
-
1
10

Bernie Sanders had an evil anti-Christian performer at his rally who sang the most profane song you will ever hear. Usually, I don’t like to simply put an X post up, but this disgusting song featured by Bernie Sanders at his rally shows you what he is better than an article. The hatred he holds for Christians is like the hatred and contempt he holds for the USA.

He has been around for a long time, but when Sanders was spewing his hatred towards America and the Constitution years ago, people knew he was a kook. He was not taken seriously.

Suddenly, when Barack Obama became president, America began its steep decline into insanity and he became cool.

He’s not cool and he’s terrible for America.


