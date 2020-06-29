83 shootings in 9 days in NYC! “I have not seen anything like this in my entire life”

Last week on Bernie& Sid’s radio show, Bernard McGurk said with some alarm in his voice, that he is really worried about New York City. He should be. It’s now very dangerous and all manner of criminals and rioters are allowed to do what they please without much fear of prosecution.

On Saturday night, there was mayhem and shootings in this strictly gun-controlled city, with eleven people shot in just twelve hours. There was also looting, burning, and assaults as far as the eye can see. That is because the police were ordered to stand down as the rioters tore into the city’s businesses and populace.

Communist Mayor Bill de Blasio massively cut the New York City police budget and his puppet commissioner eliminated the undercover officers. DA Vance won’t prosecute most of these crimes and Cuomo passed a no-bail law.

By Saturday, 14 were shot, 1 stabbed, 1 seems beaten to death. That was only up until Saturday. New York City will soon be Chicago.

14 shot, 1 stabbed, 1 possibly beat to death (2 DOA & 2 likely).

That’s 34 ppl shot this weekend with 16 hours still left to go….keep voting Democrat and you’ll have war zones.. just ask Chicago, Detroit, Baltimore! pic.twitter.com/hXKcG0lscJ — SBA (@SBANYPD) June 29, 2020

After a five-year decline in violence, we have a rapid uptick while police are told to stand down.

“It has just been ridiculous how it has taken place b/c we saw a serious decline over a 5 year period & we have working relationships to work w/ our PD w/ their community policing. Now look at what we’re faced w/. I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living in NY” https://t.co/XvLcP1NHg7 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 29, 2020

“I HAVE NOT SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS IN MY ENTIRE LIFE…”

There have been 112 victims in 83 shootings over a nine-day period ending Saturday, according to police. Most of those shot were expected to survive, but at least six people have died in the past week and others suffered serious or critical injuries.

The NYPD said there have been 503 shooting incidents with 605 victims this year as of Saturday.

Amid calls to defund the police ahead of the June 30 deadline for the city budget, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said last week that the city’s homicide rate had hit a 5-year high and that the criminal justice system was “imploding.” The number of people shot has risen 42 percent compared to last year.

Brooklyn community advocate Tony Herbert told 1010 WINS he’s anguished over the rise in violence.

“It has just been ridiculous how it has taken place, because we saw a serious decline over a five year period and we have working relationships to work with our police department with their community policing,” he said. “Now look at what we’re faced with. I have not seen anything like this in my entire life living here in New York.”

Murders have increased by nearly 50% compared to the same time last year. Burglaries have spiked more than 122% and grand theft auto is up by 56%. Shootings have increased by 341% and the number of shooting victims has increased by 414%.

We posted this last night, but it’s worth re-posting:

This is what a “light touch” looks like: Police officers responding to a shots fired job in Harlem last night were met with this. @NYCMayor, @NYCSpeakerCojo and company should be held responsible for surrendering our city. pic.twitter.com/R64BYTUhvY — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) June 28, 2020