84% of States: Lower Violent Crime Than Before Concealed Carry

84% of states have a lower violent crime rate in 2022 than before permitless concealed carry.
Concealed Carry Crime Stats 2024: The Impact of Open Carry on Crime in the U.S.
Report Highlights
- There are 26 states with permitless concealed carry freedoms
- Washington, D.C., has the highest rate of firearm-related homicides even though it has strict carry laws
- 83% of states with permitless concealed carry have a homicide rate at or below the national average
- 45% of states with no permitless concealed carry laws have homicide rates above the national average
- 3 out of 5 of the safest five states in the U.S. have permitless concealed carry
- 2 out of 5 of the top five most dangerous states in the U.S. have permitless concealed carry, and 3 out of 5 require permits for concealed carry
- 84% of states have a lower violent crime rate in 2022 than they did before permitless concealed carry
In 2024, several states have open carry and permitless concealed carry laws. However, there isn’t a positive correlation between permitless carry and criminality. Read the details at Ammo.com.
Statistics are key to any gun ownership argument.
