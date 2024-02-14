84% of States: Lower Violent Crime Than Before Concealed Carry

84% of states have a lower violent crime rate in 2022 than before permitless concealed carry.

Concealed Carry Crime Stats 2024: The Impact of Open Carry on Crime in the U.S.

by Cassandra McBride

Concealed Carry Crime Stats 2024: The Impact of Open Carry on Crime in the U.S.

Report Highlights

There are 26 states with permitless concealed carry freedoms

Washington, D.C., has the highest rate of firearm-related homicides even though it has strict carry laws

83% of states with permitless concealed carry have a homicide rate at or below the national average

45% of states with no permitless concealed carry laws have homicide rates above the national average

3 out of 5 of the safest five states in the U.S. have permitless concealed carry

2 out of 5 of the top five most dangerous states in the U.S. have permitless concealed carry, and 3 out of 5 require permits for concealed carry

84% of states have a lower violent crime rate in 2022 than they did before permitless concealed carry

In 2024, several states have open carry and permitless concealed carry laws. However, there isn’t a positive correlation between permitless carry and criminality. Read the details at Ammo.com.

Statistics are key to any gun ownership argument.

Related