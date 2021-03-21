$86 million for 1200 illegals while we have homeless Americans

By
M. Dowling
-
1

Around 1,200 migrant family members will be housed in the hotels as part of a contract awarded by the administration, Axios reported Saturday.

The Biden administration awarded $86 million for hotel rooms for these 1200 foreigners coming in illegally. They are NOT migrants. They are illegal aliens.

They will be taken care of better than U.S. citizens who are sleeping on the streets.

And $86 million for 1200 is absurd. There are more than a hundred thousand who came in since Biden took office. What about them? And where are these trafficked children going?

Meanwhile, look at what is going on our streets and how Americans are living:

  2. For less than a Million, we can put them on a plane and send them home. For a whole lot less, we can shoot them as spies like the Chinese do!

