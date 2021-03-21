$86 million for 1200 illegals while we have homeless Americans









Around 1,200 migrant family members will be housed in the hotels as part of a contract awarded by the administration, Axios reported Saturday.

The Biden administration awarded $86 million for hotel rooms for these 1200 foreigners coming in illegally. They are NOT migrants. They are illegal aliens.

They will be taken care of better than U.S. citizens who are sleeping on the streets.

And $86 million for 1200 is absurd. There are more than a hundred thousand who came in since Biden took office. What about them? And where are these trafficked children going?

SCOOP: The Biden administration has awarded an $86 million contract for hotel rooms near the border to hold around 1,200 migrant family members who cross the U.S.-Mexico border, DHS officials confirmed to Axios.https://t.co/RQSkLuXEXK — Axios (@axios) March 20, 2021

Meanwhile, look at what is going on our streets and how Americans are living:

Related