88,000 New IRS Agents Might Be Going to the Border

Donald Trump is thinking about firing all those new tens of thousands of IRS employees or sending them to the border to work at keeping illegal foreigners out.

Donald Trump told an audience that on Day 1, he halted hiring any new IRS agents.

“You know they hired or tried to hire 88,000 new workers that go after you, and we’re in the process of developing a plan to either terminate all of them or maybe move them to the border. I think we’re going to move them to the border. Well, they are allowed to carry guns, you know, so strong on guns. But these people are allowed to carry guns, so we’ll probably move them to the border.”

Former South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem is the new Secretary of Homeland Security and might have 88,000 new employees to keep invaders out of the country.

Update: Trump orders all newly hired 87,000 IRS agents to the border to work at securing our southern borders!! pic.twitter.com/XqF4ZLpeWN — US Homeland Security News (@defense_civil25) January 25, 2025

The DEI Director of National Intelligence, Stacy Dixon, is out. Acting Director Lora Shiao has replaced her. President Trump isn’t wasting any time, and he isn’t waiting for the Senate to approve his candidates.

According to Jack Posobiec, she has been trying to derail Tulsi Gabbard. She was allegedly in contact with some who had had their clearances revoked and were trying to create a new fake story about intel on Russia, per a senior official.

“Trump names a new acting director for national intelligence, ousting a Biden official associated with D.E.I. initiatives.” Stacy Dixon is out and Lora Shiao is in. pic.twitter.com/aLkGYQX4AS — Jerry Dunleavy IV (@JerryDunleavy) January 25, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email