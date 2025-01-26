The Gut-Wrenching J6 Case of a Former Swat Officer

The following story is of a January 6th victim of the thoroughly corrupted justice system in D.C. We can’t confirm this story, but we can confirm the level of corruption that did exist under the former administration. There are hundreds of stories to confirm, especially Mar-a-Lago. Podcaster, author, and GOP delegate Sarah Fields posted this shocking story on X and said Mr. Daughtry wants it shared.

Mrs. Fields wrote: I’m going to relay it in the exact same way that he wrote it out. Just when you think his story cannot get crazier, it does. His story is one of full-on corruption, and he exposes names. Sentinel added headlines.

My name is Michael Shane Daughtry, and this is my January 6th Story. I was a Police Officer with SWAT and Sniper Certifications, 20 plus years of Police experience, and over a thousand hours of training. I’m also a Master Gunsmith with a Federal Firearms License and a Gunsmithing Business with over 10 years of experience.

Police Told the Crowd to Go to the West Lawn

On January 6th, 2021, I traveled to Washington, DC, with my wife, Tammie, to watch the Trump Rally. As the rally was completing, the President of the United States told the crowd to go to the West Lawn and “peacefully” protest, which we did. As we arrived at the West Lawn, the police officers removed the barricades and waved us onto the West Lawn. I had a video of this, but the FBI later raided my home and confiscated this Video. I never went into the Capital Building or damaged any property but I did later observe people causing damage to the Capital Building so I took a few pictures of these people and then returned to my motel room, we returned home the next morning.

Then He Was Charged.

On January 16th, I was charged with trespassing on the West Lawn on January 6th even though the President had asked me to go there, and the police had moved the barricades and waved me onto the West Lawn. The FBI contacted me around midnight and asked me to turn myself in to the Federal Marshalls at the Federal Courthouse in Macon by 9:00 am the next morning.

I voluntarily turned myself into the Federal Marshalls at the Federal Courthouse in Macon, Ga. Upon arrival, I was advised by Federal Marshalls that Pelham Police Investigator Adam Lamb, Assistant Chief Rod Williams, and Chief McCormack had turned me in to the FBI after finding out I was in DC. In 2020 I was working as a Police Officer for the Pelham Police Department and also owned a Firearms Gunsmithing Company named “Crazy Coon Armory” My business was named after my pet Raccoon that was named Rocket, but we always called him “Crazy Ole Coon”.

The Crazy Coon Armory

On November 13th, 2020, Pelham Police Department Investigator Adam Lamb showed up to my home stating Police Chief McCormack had fired me for having a Logo with a picture of a Racoon on it with the words “Crazy Coon Armory” telling me that the logo had the word “Coon” on it and that made it a Racist Logo. The police department said they didn’t know I had an outside business with that name, even though it was on my resume and on my application for employment. I had also worked on several of the Pelham Police Department weapons, including pistols and full auto rifles at Crazy Coon Armory.

The paperwork they asked me to sign stated I was being fired for being a Racist. I refused to sign this separation letter. After I was fired, without even being given a chance to resign, I decided to expose the Pelham Police Department and its very corrupt Chief for several of the crimes they had committed and were committing, including insurance fraud, illegal gambling, and cover-ups. I was posting this corruption on my Facebook Page and the City of Pelham’s Facebook Page every night, which made the Police very angry, and this was the reason for turning me into the FBI so they could silence me.

Leg Irons and Belly Chains

After the Marshalls read me this affidavit, I was put into a jail cell for several hours before being brought before a Federal Magistrate Judge. Even though I was a Law Enforcement Officer with no other criminal record, I was placed in handcuffs, leg irons, and belly chains and was advised not to speak. And even though I’m a certified Law Enforcement Officer, have never been arrested or charged with any other crime in my life, and had gotten up before daylight and driven over 100 miles to turn myself in, the judge advised me that I was a flight risk and ordered me to wear an ankle monitor, be placed under House Arrest, placed on Pre Trial Probation, forced to post $25,000 bond and was placed on Tap 4 internet restrictions saying I couldn’t use any computers our internet.

Forced Public Defender

At that time, I was not allowed to make a plea and was not allowed to plea until over 18 months later. I was appointed a public defender without even being asked. I had a very experienced federal attorney that was willing to take my case for free but I was advised that I could not have an attorney of my choosing and could only hire an attorney from the Washington DC District that was certified to take cases in federal court in DC. The only attorney I could find meeting these requirements wanted over $100,000 plus $10,000 per hearing, which I had 5, which would have been a total of $150,000.00, and my case isn’t even over yet.

The First Raid

Upon my release from jail late on January 16th, I returned home, where my home and firearms business were immediately raided by Federal Agents who were waiting at my property. Numerous Federal Agents searched my home and property without a warrant, and all my weapons and ammo were confiscated from my home and from my licensed firearms business, all for a crime that I would not lose my 2nd amendment rights even if I were convicted.

I was forced, with the threat of prison, to give Federal Agents:

My Email Passwords and User Info with written permission to access these accounts.

My Bank Account Passwords

My Bank Account Numbers with written permission to access these accounts. *My Safe Deposit Box Info with written permission to search this box

All my Social Media User Names and Passwords with written permission to access accounts.

I was not allowed to change any password or information without permission from the Federal Government.

I’m not allowed to take out any new lines of credit without prior Government approval.

I was forced to swear under oath that I did not have any money, firearms or other items buried anywhere or have any storage units.

I was forced to swear under oath that I did not have any photographs or videos hidden or buried.

I Was not allowed to possess any phone, camera, or recording devices other than the one phone I was allowed by probation to have, and the FBI took that phone the next day and kept it for weeks.

I was forced, with threat of prison, to fill out a financial statement listing:

My Checking account balances and passwords

My Savings account balance and passwords

Credit Card Balance, and account information, and password.

My vehicle loan information and value

My Vehicle Tag #, Year, Make & Model *My home loan information and home and property value.

The amount of cash on hand.

The value of my clothes.

The value of my home furnishings.

Names, Addresses, Birthdays, and Social Security Numbers of all my family members.

Names, phone numbers, and Addresses of my friends.

Names, Addresses, and Birthdays of any Ex Wives and Children.

Confiscated Files

Early the next morning, Federal agents confiscated all my FFL files, including my FFL Log Book and 4473 files. Later that day, my home was raided again by Federal Agents who confiscated my phone and searched all my computers and electronic devices. My phone was not returned for 2 weeks. I was under court order not to use any other phone or computer, so I was without any communication with friends, family, or my attorneys for two weeks. This also gave the Federal Government access to all my email and text message communications between my attorney and myself. I was then forced to pay for home phone service and to pay for phone monitoring services and monthly fees for my ankle monitor.

Another Search

Approximately a year later, my home was again searched without a warrant and without any explanation, and I was threatened with a probation condition violation if I complained about the searches of my property and that a probation violation would have a 17-year felony sentence.

Raided Again

Three weeks later, my home was again raided, and all my electronic devices, including my phone, computer, thumb drives, hard drives, and memory cards, were searched and then confiscated. My desktop computer was confiscated without explanation, and Federal Agents said they didn’t know when my computer would be returned. This computer contained all the files needed to file my taxes that month, all my social security files I needed to file for my retirement benefits, and all my private correspondence between my attorneys. This computer also contained all the software needed to run my business. My computer and phone were not returned for two weeks.

They Took Everything

When I received my phone back, I noticed that all my pictures and videos that I had taken on January 6th were missing, including the video evidence. I had of the Capital Police removing barriers and waving me onto the West Lawn of the Capital that I was charged with trespassing on. I also noticed my FFL Digital Logbook had been removed from my computer, and my FFL Logbook backup files had been removed from my Google Drive Account, and I had been forced to give the login information. Federal Agents had already taken my hardcopy FFL Logbook and 4473 files in a previous search of my firearms business, so they now had all my FFL Files, not even leaving me a copy. Even though I’ve only been charged with a non-violent, misdemeanor crime, I’ve been on house arrest for almost two years for a crime that carries a maximum punishment of less than a year. I have not been allowed to plead in this case.

No Speedy Trial

When I asked about my 6th Amendment right to a speedy trial, I was advised by Federal Court Judge Randolph D. Moss that the Sixth Amendment had been suspended due to COVID-19 and the large number of arrests made from the January 6th incident. The Sixth Amendment also gives me the right to a Fair Trial, does this mean I didn’t have the right to a fair trail either? I’m not sure how a Federal Court Judge can legally suspend one of the Bill of Rights.

Forced to Plead

In June 2022, I was told by prosecutors that I could plead guilty to Trespassing on the Grass or face going to court in Washington DC on several other (made-up) felony charges that they knew I had not committed. So because I had no chance of a fair trial and faced several false charges, I was forced to plead guilty to Trespassing on the Restricted West Lawn.

My plea agreement stated the maximum amount of probation I could receive would be one year, but for this non-violent misdemeanor crime, I was sentenced to:

Two additional months of House Arrest with Location Monitoring for a total of 18 months. Three additional years of Supervised Federal Probation with travel restrictions for a total of 4 years and 8 months of Supervised Federal Probation even though the plea agreement I had signed stated a maximum of 1 year probation. Firearm Confiscation and Restrictions in clear violation of my 2nd amendment rights. Mandatory random drug testing even though I have no drug history. I have passed all these tests. Mandatory mental health evaluation, even though I have no mental health history. I passed this test. $525.00 in restitution for damage to the Capital Building even though I never entered or even touched the Capital Building. I paid this fine. 60 hours of community service. I completed all the community service. After my sentencing, my home was again searched by a Federal Probation Agent who searched backpacks, closed closets, and closed drawers, including my girlfriend’s underwear drawers, even though they had a court order advising that Probation Agents could only take illegal items that are “In Plain Sight.”

Seven Raids

My home has now been searched 7 times in 4 years. It’s been searched by the FBI, the Federal Marshalls, the DOJ, and Federal Probation several times. Everyone always comes wearing SWAT vests and heavily armed, even though the only crime I’ve ever been accused of is illegally walking on the grass.

Dirty Tricks

The government then, using a fake name and phone number, attempted to send firearms to my FFL business through www.guns. on two different occasions in one week. I recognized this person’s voice as Assistant U.S. Attorney Graciela Rodriguez Lindberg. Another person then, using another fake name and number, called asking if they could bring a firearm to my business for an appraisal. I recognized this person’s voice as my probation officer, even though he was giving me another name; I told the person that I could not look at the gun and advised him that my business was closed.

I also lied and told this person that I was out of state at the time, so they would leave me alone. I’m on travel restrictions and can’t go out of state, so my probation officer almost immediately called and asked my location when I told him I was home, a person stating he had just spoken to me about the gun appraisal arrived at my home even though I had refused to look at the gun and had told him I was out of state.

This person had a different voice, was extremely pushy, and would not take no for an answer, even when I told him several more times that I couldn’t look at his firearm. This person then opened his vehicle trunk, stating he was going to show the gun to me anyway. At this time, I drove away on my off-road buggy leaving him at my home. When I later returned home, this person was gone.

Took His Livelihood

I was then contacted by Police Officer Safety & Training Officials stating my law enforcement certification was being revoked for not reporting my arrest to them even though the federal government had taken my phones and computers, I had federally imposed internet restrictions and was on house arrest with no way to contact POST. Also, the Federal Agents who confiscated my phones and computers advised me they would contact P.O.S.T. for me because of all my communication restrictions.

Now I’ve been contacted by the Department of Justice stating they were processing my request for a refund on my FFL renewal even though I haven’t requested a refund. The D.O.J. then contacted me by phone and stated my Federal Firearms License was being revoked even though I hadn’t committed any crime that would prevent me from possessing a firearm or FFL.

Today I was contacted by my probation officer stating the ATF had contacted him stating that the ATF had requested me to send my FFL files to the ATF and that I had not responded to their request. I hadn’t received any requests from the ATF and can’t understand why they contacted my probation officer. The ATF has my phone number, Email Address, Mailing Address, and Physical Address, that’s required for my FFL; I’m very easy to contact.

The Controversial ATF

Even though the ATF field officer is required to do regular inspections of my FFL Business, I haven’t been contacted by the field officer since I was arrested three years ago, and the only correspondence I’ve had with the ATF was a letter in February 2023 stating I owed them $90 for my FFL renewal. I sent this letter back with a check, which they cashed.

Today, the ATF Agent contacted me stating my FFL renewal was denied because I failed a background check and stated I was now a convicted felon and could never own a firearm again. After notifying my attorney, the agent called back the next day, stating that the FBI had “accidentally miscoded” my case into the computer and that I was not a felon or restricted person, but they refused to give my FFL back even though they now had no reason to deny me.

The FFL Files

The ATF advised me that I was required by law to send them all my FFL Files. I advised the agent that all my FFL Files had been confiscated the day after my arrest. Now I’ve been contacted by an ATF Agent who stated he couldn’t find any agency that would admit taking my files and then threatened me several times with felony charges for Retention of Files for not returning 4473 files that the government had already confiscated 3 years previous. I advised the ATF that my files had been confiscated previously by two unknown government agents who took my files and left without identifying themselves or giving me any paperwork.

The ATF Agent called me a liar several times, and every time he called me a liar, I hung up on him. I advised the agent that I would try to find a backup copy of my digital logbook somewhere, but I was going out of state to take my wife to court as a witness in an unrelated case for about a week, and I had court approval for this trip. A few days later, I traveled to court about 5 hours away in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and asked my neighbor, who is a Newton, Georgia, Police Officer, to watch my property and feed our animals until we returned home.

The Package

On the third day out of state, I received a notification from my security system stating my power had been off but was back on. I was told by authorities that the power had gone out for about 30 minutes in the entire city of Newton for an unknown reason;I looked at my security cameras to check on my home and animals and noticed a package holding my storm door partially open and it had been placed there while the power and my cameras were out.

I asked the officer to check the package and asked if he would make sure someone hadn’t mailed a firearm to my home FFL for repair because I’m restricted from possessing firearms. The officer stated that the box didn’t have a shipping label and appeared to contain FFL files and folders. It appears that the Federal Agents (DOJ, I believe) who illegally took my files got scared of all the inquiries and returned my files. The only markings on this box were my federal case number.

More Threats

The Officer took the FFL files into evidence, put them into the evidence room at Newton Police Department, and contacted the ATF Agent. The next day, the officer called me to say he had notified the ATF about recovering the files and that the ATF Agent was going to recover the files from the police department. The ATF continued to threaten me with felony charges of Retention of Files even after the files were recovered by the ATF Agent.

I’ve contacted my court-appointed attorney’s office 6 times over the past year, advising them that I needed to speak with my attorney, with no response other than the secretary advising me that the attorney is very busy.

Another Raid And No Speedy Trial

It’s now September 2024, and my home has again been searched by the Federal Government, who again found nothing illegal in my home.

On January 30th, 2024, I contacted my attorney’s office and asked for a transcript of my motion for a speedy trial. During this previous hearing, I was advised that I didn’t have the right to a fair and speedy trial because the 6th Amendment had been suspended by the Federal Court because of COVID-19 and the large number of arrests on January 6th. My attorney’s secretary told me that there was no transcript because the judge said there was no court reporter during this hearing, and the video of the proceedings was not available to the public. I was also warned at the beginning of that Speedy Trial hearing that it was a Federal Felony for me to record my own hearing.

This is the type of government corruption that all January 6th defendants have faced, and if they can do this to me, then they can do it to you one day also. This is just 1 of over 1500 similar stories, with many of them much, much worse than mine.

January 20th, 2025, President Donald Trump issued Me and 1500 other January 6th defendants a Full Presidential Pardon. Please share this story with everyone you know.

