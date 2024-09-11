Inflation Continues to Rise; Prices Have Never Been Higher

The Bureau of Labor Department released the consumer prices (CPI) rose 0.2% in August, while core inflation exceeded expectations at 0.3%.

Economist E.J. Antoni warned that “Translation: prices have never been higher,” as Americans’ purchasing power continues to shrink under the weight of costs that continue to rise.

Core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose l.3%.

Despite nominal wage increases, purchasing power has significantly diminished. Antoni tweeted, “The average weekly paycheck for American families has never been higher—but it buys less than the smaller paycheck of Jan ’21,” emphasizing the “hourly inflation tax.”

The CPI report claims a 22.6% rise in homeownership costs since January 2021, but Antoni stressed this figure is grossly understated, adding, “Real-world data shows these costs have actually doubled.”

Wages have not kept up.

Aug annual change in CPI 2.5%, Core 3.2%

“Inflation is down!”

Translation: prices have never been higher: pic.twitter.com/U3b7uRqSBJ — E.J. Antoni, Ph.D. (@RealEJAntoni) September 11, 2024