9 Bidens Involved in the ‘Biden Crime Family’ Business

Rep. James Comer has found 150 suspicious Biden accounts and six additional Biden family members who have benefitted from the Biden family’s foreign businesses with US adversaries. There are many more LLCs they never knew about and a lot more money than previously reported. Rep. Comer said it looks like influence peddling, and the House investigators haven’t found any other reason for them.

That’s why people have dubbed them ‘the Biden Crime Family.’ They look very suspicious.

The House Oversight Committee is working with smaller jurisdictions and lawsuits to control the 4th Branch of Government – the administrative state (deep state). It is hijacked by the left-wing “loonies.” They are writing laws and regulating fossil fuels out of existence. Without a vote, they decided to end the gasoline engine.

The left-wing government agencies are guilty of overreach while trying to enact this Green New Deal. it’s putting us at a further disadvantage to China.

Today, Rep. Comer’s staff looked at 150 suspicious activity reports at the Treasury. This isn’t just about the President’s son and brother. They identified six more Bidens benefitting, bringing the total to nine. And there are more they are looking at.

There are many more LLCs they didn’t even know about. “It’s very serious,” Comer said, “without hesitation.” Joe Biden “will have a hard time explaining how so many of his family members have received so much money from our adversaries around the world.”

Comer couldn’t address how it affects Joe Biden because it is an investigation.

🚨NEW🚨 Financial records related to the Biden family were made available to @GOPoversight. We’ve now identified 6 additional members of Joe Biden’s family who may have benefited from shady deals. This brings our total to 9. We will provide more details soon. @larry_kudlow pic.twitter.com/DhsnBfvyiv — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) April 17, 2023

I just walked out of the Treasury after reviewing financial reports on the Biden’s and their web of LLC’s and wire transfers from MANY foreign countries that created a vast criminal enterprise bigger than anyone can comprehend. Whistleblowers can receive protection if they come… — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) April 17, 2023

