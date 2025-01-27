90% of Flowers to US Come From Colombia, and Cartels Exploit It

Former terrorist Communist President Petro of Colombia is threatening to put 50% tariffs on flowers, coffee, and other exports if President Trump puts tariffs on Colombia. The reason this came about is Petro turned away two US planeloads of Colombian criminals, which ended up in Honduras. After Trump threatened large tariffs, Petro sent the presidential plane to bring them to Colombia to treat them – criminals – with the dignity they deserve—his words, not mine.

Did you know we get so many of our flowers from Colombia? Did you know drug traffickers exploit the flower trade?

Flowers are often contaminated with liquid cocaine chloride. Ninety percent of all flowers imported to the US come from Colombia. It is a billion-dollar business. It’s unclear how much Colombian drug dealers make.

[They also put US flower growers out of business.]

Around Valentine’s Day, about 30 planes of flowers land each day.

It’s a function of a globalized world.

Watch:

Drugs come with the coffee beans also. That’s globalization.

