Only 3 Dems Reject Terrorist-Anti-Cop-Tied Judicial Nominee

Republicans have blocked a judicial appointment to the appellate division because his associations are very radical.

Adeel Abdullah Mangi would be the first Muslim appointed to the appellate court. The radical, partisan Alliance for Justice backs him. The organization is supported in part by Open Society Foundations (George Soros), the Ford Foundation, and others.

AFJ includes members who fight for abortionists (NARAL), radical drug policies (Soros’s Drug Policy Alliance), Marxist Earth Justice, the National Education Association, Transgender Law Center, Planned Parenthood, the Sierra Club, and at least 113 similar organizations. He is a board member of the radical Alliance for Families for Justice, an anti-police group. Domestic terrorist Susan Rosenberg is also on the board.

He is also a member of the Rutgers Law School’s Center for Security, Race, and Rights advisory board. It was founded by Susan Rosenberg, a violent criminal and member of the defunct Weather Underground.

Sentinel wrote about Mangi in January.

THREE DEMOCRAT SENATORS FINALLY COME AROUND

Three Democrat senators have even come out against his appointment. Sens. Jacky Rosen (D-NV), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), and Joe Manchin rejected him. He is closely tied to anti-police and anti-Israel groups. Law enforcement has expressed real concerns about Mangi.

Democrats boast that he’d be the first Muslim in the 3rd Circuit appellate. He’d also be the first terrorist-tied member closely associated with anti-Semites, terrorists, and anti-police groups.

On Friday, Manchin said, he would not vote for Mangi, describing the Biden-backed lawyer as not a “reasonable” nominee.

Last Tuesday, Cortez Masto became the first Senate Democrat to oppose Mangi’s confirmation publicly. She cited Mangi’s membership on an advisory board at the Alliance of Families for Justice.

He’s slippery and evasive:

THE COP KILLER AND TERRORIST ALLIANCE

Communist cop killer and domestic terrorist Kathy Boudin founded the Alliance of Families for Justice.

“This organization has sponsored a fellowship in the name of Kathy Boudin, a member of the domestic terrorist organization Weather Underground, and advocated for the release of individuals convicted of killing police officers. I cannot support this nominee,” Cortez Masto said in a statement, calling Mangi’s affiliation with the AFJ “deeply concerning.”

The Alliance of Families for Justice, where Mangi has served since 2019, organized an event in 2021 to urge the release of six Black Panther and Black Liberation Army members serving life in prison for murdering police officers. The Alliance referred to the cop killers—including Black Panther members Mumia Abu-Jamal, H. Rap Brown, and others—as “freedom fighters.” They falsely claimed the FBI illegally targeted them.

The organization invites terrorists every year on the anniversary of 9/11 to speak to the students. He claims he knew nothing about it, which is virtually impossible.

The far-left Democrats claim he’s the victim of a right-wing smear campaign, but his alliances are his alliances.

All but three Democrats, and the entire Biden Administration support this candidate.

Sen. Hawley wanted to know if he agreed that Israel was a violent, settler, colonial State:

Related