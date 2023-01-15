Drag Queens for Kids News

By
M Dowling
-
1
17

From shows to school lectures to library readings to Legos, America is no longer the home of the free and the brave. It’s the home of sexualized indoctrination for young children.

I can’t repeat these drag queens’ words in the first clip. But you can hear them if you play the clip. If adults think this is cute, so be it, but why take the children? Well, the mom in this clip explains that she works with one of the drag queens. Her children wanted to come because they hear all this [pornographic language] at home.

There you have it.

RU PAUL FOR TINY KIDS

An “after hours” drag queen show based on the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise will allow children aged eight and under to attend for free alongside an adult ticket holder.

According to a report by The Telegraph, two “after hours” drag queen shows held over the weekend as part of the convention were accessible by children, with the publication even stating that free tickets were being offered to those eight and under attending the event so long as they were accompanied by a paying adult.

Drag shows are highly sexualized performances for adults only and therefore do not constitute suitable entertainment for school-age children,” one senior researcher from the Family Education Trust, Piers Shepherd, reportedly remarked.

FLOWJOB

In England Drag queen Flowjob was invited to the Paisley primary school to speak to pupils about the Section 28 Act.

Margaret Thatcher introduced the act to ban the ‘promotion of homosexuality’ in schools. Renfrewshire MSP Mhairi Black, a vocal activist for LGBTQ rights, attended the event. LGBTQ rights now include homosexuality instruction in schools.

LEGO DRAG QUEEN

The LEGO Group has announced the upcoming release of a new “LGBTQIA+” Lego kit.

The set is titled “Everyone Is Awesome” and includes a range of rainbow-colored mini-figures. It is the first LGBTQ set produced by the Danish company, The Guardian reported.

None of the mini figures have a face or discernible gender. However, the creator of the kit, Matthew Ashton, told The Guardian that the purple one sporting a wig was “a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens out there.”

Why use Legos to indoctrinate children to drag queens? I don’t get it. It’s not wholesome.

BOTTOM LINE


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
2 minutes ago

Some things are just plain sick. Others are insanely sick.
This whole movement is beyond insane.
A beautiful gift God gave for married people is now about unimaginable perversions.
Humour? Only Satan is laughing.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz