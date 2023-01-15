Drag Queens for Kids News

From shows to school lectures to library readings to Legos, America is no longer the home of the free and the brave. It’s the home of sexualized indoctrination for young children.

I can’t repeat these drag queens’ words in the first clip. But you can hear them if you play the clip. If adults think this is cute, so be it, but why take the children? Well, the mom in this clip explains that she works with one of the drag queens. Her children wanted to come because they hear all this [pornographic language] at home.

There you have it.

An “All Ages” Drag Show took place at BuzzBrews, Dallas, TX, today. A mother who brought her children stated it is no different than what they hear at home. Drag Queens talked about blowjobs and licking private parts. Dallas Council members were in attendance. pic.twitter.com/ZZix9AIr6m — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) January 15, 2023

RU PAUL FOR TINY KIDS

An “after hours” drag queen show based on the popular RuPaul’s Drag Race franchise will allow children aged eight and under to attend for free alongside an adult ticket holder.

According to a report by The Telegraph, two “after hours” drag queen shows held over the weekend as part of the convention were accessible by children, with the publication even stating that free tickets were being offered to those eight and under attending the event so long as they were accompanied by a paying adult.

Drag shows are highly sexualized performances for adults only and therefore do not constitute suitable entertainment for school-age children,” one senior researcher from the Family Education Trust, Piers Shepherd, reportedly remarked.

FLOWJOB

In England Drag queen Flowjob was invited to the Paisley primary school to speak to pupils about the Section 28 Act.

Margaret Thatcher introduced the act to ban the ‘promotion of homosexuality’ in schools. Renfrewshire MSP Mhairi Black, a vocal activist for LGBTQ rights, attended the event. LGBTQ rights now include homosexuality instruction in schools.

LEGO DRAG QUEEN

The LEGO Group has announced the upcoming release of a new “LGBTQIA+” Lego kit.

The set is titled “Everyone Is Awesome” and includes a range of rainbow-colored mini-figures. It is the first LGBTQ set produced by the Danish company, The Guardian reported.

None of the mini figures have a face or discernible gender. However, the creator of the kit, Matthew Ashton, told The Guardian that the purple one sporting a wig was “a clear nod to all the fabulous drag queens out there.”

Why use Legos to indoctrinate children to drag queens? I don’t get it. It’s not wholesome.

We’re super excited to reveal our new set – LEGO Everyone is Awesome! Because we celebrate every LEGO builder ❤️🌈 #LEGO #EveryoneIsAwesome pic.twitter.com/J7KSz3zWik — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) May 20, 2021

BOTTOM LINE

A drag show is a sex show and should never be held in a school or in the presence of children. https://t.co/6UKqHkGZDp — American Made 🇺🇸🦅 (@Brain_Pwr) January 13, 2023

LGBTQ activist admits the goal is to ‘confuse straight people and instill chaos’ pic.twitter.com/TFHWXgsM9E — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 15, 2023

Related