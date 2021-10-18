99.7% of Adults in Waterford, Ireland, Are Vaccinated as COV Surges

















Waterford, once the champion of Ireland’s vaccination program, currently has the highest rate of infection in the country.

Waterford, Ireland proudly boasts of the fact that 99.7 percent of all adults are “fully vaccinated” for the Wuhan coronavirus from China. Unfortunately, it’s not protecting them as they face a huge outbreak of the disease.

This latest surge in new “cases” of the Chinese Wuhan virus is igniting fears that Ireland might be on the verge of going through a fifth “wave” of the disease. This is despite the obedient people obeying the government’s demand to get the shot.

In the last week, Waterford has seen 408 new cases of the Wuhan virus. Over the past two weeks, Waterford has seen 719 new cases.

“County Waterford has the highest adult vaccination rates in Ireland at 99%+,” tweeted someone familiar with the new data. “Followed by County Carlow in second place at 98%+.”

“County Waterford also has the highest Covid incidence rates in Ireland, followed by County Carlow in second place,” said one Twitter user. “What is going on?”

This is what is going on in Vermont. Despite nearly 90 percent of the state now being “fully vaccinated,” Chinese Wuhan Virus hospitalizations are soaring.

What is going on is the vaccine isn’t working as hoped.

