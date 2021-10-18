Doocy addresses Joe & Jill Flouting Masks in DC

















Hypocritical elitists Joe and EdD Jill Biden walked through a restaurant without their masks while the peasants must wear masks indoors in DC. Democrats wear the masks when Republicans or photographers are around. Fox News reporter Peter Doocy addressed it during the presser today.

President Biden & First Lady Jill caught on video MASKLESS during dinner date at the upscale Fiola Mare restaurant in Washington, DC — in violation of the district’s indoor mask mandate. pic.twitter.com/j5zYr3eF5p — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) October 18, 2021

DOOCY: “There is mask requirement inside D.C. restaurants, yet president Biden and the first lady were not wearing masks while walking around a D.C. restaurant on Saturday. Why?”

SMIRKING PSAKI: “…Of course there are moments when we all don’t put masks back on as quickly as we should.”

DOOCY: “It was not just exiting the restaurant, though. He was walking through the restaurant with no mask on. There is a carve-out for people under two or people who are actively eating or drinking, so I’m just curious why the President was doing this?”

SMIRKING PSAKI: “I think I already answered that question.”

[It was obviously because he sees himself as an exception because he’s so special.]

Doocy: “It was not just exiting the restaurant though, [Biden] was walking through the restaurant with no mask on.” Jen Psaki: “I think I just addressed it, Peter.” pic.twitter.com/ZZ39MbjLty — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 18, 2021

Related















