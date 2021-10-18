ACLU Argues the Constitution’s Free Speech Clause Is Too Broad for the 1st Time

















The origins of the American Civil Liberties Union arose out of Soviet-style Communism. We are not talking about the idealistic liberals of fairy tales, but rather the bloody seditionists and revolutionary terrorists of hard historical reality.

ACLU founder Roger Baldwin was just such a bloody radical, catching the eye of the FBI when they cared about real insurrectionists. Baldwin was quoted in a 1924 report as having said: “The right to advocate a violent revolution, assassination, and proletarian Red guard, are all clearly within the scope of free speech …”

The ACLU founder traveled to Stalin’s Russia in 1927 and wrote a book titled “Liberty Under The Soviets” the following year. The book defended Lenin’s and Stalin’s repression of dissent because they “are weapons in the transition to socialism.”

The end justifies the mean, and in this case, the end was also horrific.

The Nazi-Soviet pact of 1939, “the modern age in arms,” shook him out of his ideological haze and he repudiated Communism. He pushed the ACLU to expel open Communists, even though it alienated many colleagues who then resigned in protest.

It’s no surprise, however, to see the ACLU fall back to its hardcore communist roots as they fight hard against liberty. As they said recently, they are now activists.

Communists like those in the ACLU, who are working to destroy the Republic, love free speech while they are trying to make inroads, but once entrenched, they no longer want it. They prefer censorship of opponents. Communism is a one-part system which is what Democrats now want. It’s the reason they are flooding the country with future Democrats. They don’t even care that the people coming include criminals, transnational gangs, and terrorists.

In a current case of Loudoun County teachers refusing to use the absurd alphabet mafia pronouns, the ACLU has written a brief calling for compelled speech. It’s not just restrictive speech, they are demanding people use the language of the totalitarians in charge. They are falsely claiming that failure to use a student’s preferred pronouns is discrimination.

Actually, it’s bad English.

This is a case that must not be lost.

Glenn Greenwald writes, “This is the first time, at least to my knowledge, that ACLU is explicitly arguing in court that the First Amendment’s free speech clause has been interpreted ‘too broadly’ by courts, and are advocating ‘a more restrictive view’ of what free speech means.”

I read this ACLU brief. This is the first time, at least to my knowledge, that ACLU is explicitly arguing in court that the First Amendment’s free speech clause has been interpreted *too broadly* by courts, and are advocating *a more restrictive view* of what free speech means. https://t.co/RKfmDVLGw7 — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) October 17, 2021

