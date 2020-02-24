9th Circuit has flipped right & babies just won a case

President Trump has flipped the Ninth Circuit, a court once known as the Ninth Circus for their predictable left-wing rulings. Ninth Circuit rulings that made it to the Supreme Court were often overturned.

Trump has filled the once leftist court with so many originalist/conservative judges that it’s flipped to the right. The Ninth Circuit covers a huge area, including California and eight other states.

The President named ten judges to the 9th Circuit, more than a third of its active judges, in three years. Obama only appointed seven in eight years, the LA Times reports,

We are starting to see the results in some key rulings. One of them today left a lot of abortionists distressed in its wake.

A divided en banc 9th Circuit panel on Monday dissolved three previously stayed injunctions — in Washington state, Oregon, and California — against a Trump administration rule that strips federal funding from health clinics that provide abortion referrals to women, among other restrictions, Courthouse News reports.

STRIPPING FUNDING FROM HEALTH CLINICS

The Ninth Circuit ruled Monday that the Trump administration can continue stripping federal funding from clinics that offer abortions.

The court upheld the Trump administration’s June 2019 declaration that taxpayer-funded clinics must stop referring women for abortions or be stripped of their Title X funding.

The Department of Health and Human Services announced in June that they would follow the President’s directive after a court ruling. Planned Parenthood withdrew from the Title X federal family planning program, thereby forgoing about $60 million a year, in August 2019 rather than comply with this decision.

ACLU senior staff attorney Ruth Harlow noted that the ACLU is “deeply disappointed” at the decision.

“We are looking at any further options to rescue the Title X program and to restore the critical care it has provided to marginalized patients for almost five decades,” Harlow said in a statement.

U.S. Circuit Judges Edward Leavy (Reagan), Jay Bybee (G.W. Bush), Consuelo Callahan (G.W. Bush), Milan Smith Jr. (G.W. Bush), Eric D. Miller (Trump) and Kenneth K. Lee (Trump) joined Ikuta in the majority.

Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Sidney Thomas and U.S. Circuit Judges Kim McClane Wardlaw and William Fletcher – all Bill Clinton appointees – joined Paez in the dissent.