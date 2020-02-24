CNN goes over Bernie’s history of praising vile dictators

By
M. Dowling
-
2

CNN actually went through Bernie Sanders’ past as a sympathizer of violent authoritarian dictators, while also presenting himself as a vehement critic of the United States. Bernie once told high school students that U.S. soldiers in Vietnam did things almost as bad as what Hitler did.

Sanders wanted to nationalize industry and abolish the CIA as part of his radical platform from his early days as a politician on.

Watch:

Dangerous communist Daniel Ortega endorsed Bernie Sanders. Bernie is a traitor to this country and now he’s a popular Democrat Party candidate. His agenda and those of his allies will destroy this country. He is incapable of running this nation.

Watch:

2 COMMENTS

  2. No way! The Clown News Network did an act of journalism? I better go buy a lotto pipedream ticket.
    Maybe Cruella Pantsuit or Hussein Hopenchange ordered it from the resistance HQ.
    Like El Rushbo says, they hate America as it was founded and intend to destroy it by any means necessary.

