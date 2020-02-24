CNN goes over Bernie’s history of praising vile dictators

CNN actually went through Bernie Sanders’ past as a sympathizer of violent authoritarian dictators, while also presenting himself as a vehement critic of the United States. Bernie once told high school students that U.S. soldiers in Vietnam did things almost as bad as what Hitler did.

Sanders wanted to nationalize industry and abolish the CIA as part of his radical platform from his early days as a politician on.

Dangerous communist Daniel Ortega endorsed Bernie Sanders. Bernie is a traitor to this country and now he’s a popular Democrat Party candidate. His agenda and those of his allies will destroy this country. He is incapable of running this nation.

🚨BREAKING: Nicaraguan dictator Daniel Ortega takes a short break from killing children who protest his socialist dictatorship to endorse his old friend and advisor @BernieSanders. pic.twitter.com/Em9vLqCJ3u — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) February 21, 2020