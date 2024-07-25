Joe Biden Bids Farewell to the Race with His Usual Teeny Audience

By
M DOWLING
-
0
2

Joe Biden still can’t talk and read from the teleprompter. Only 876,000 watched on X. He sounds like he’s struggling to stay awake, but he still managed to lie and lie. Biden pretended that J6 was the worst thing that had happened to us since the Civil War, and “we got through it.” J6 was a manufactured crisis. Democrats took a riot and pretended it was an insurrection.

Biden didn’t draw much of an audience. He’s already a has-been.


