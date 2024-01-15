A Beautiful Air Force Pilot – a WOMAN – Wins Miss America

The Miss America pageant has crowned an active Air Force officer as Miss America. Madison Marsh graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2023 and is still on active duty. She was announced the winner on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida.

The Miss America contest is WOKE, but she navigated it.

They asked Miss Colorado, “What is a woman,” and she didn’t offend anyone.

“You know, serving to me – being a woman in the military — is all what you make of it. And for me, that’s being able to do both – that means representing my mom, who I lost to pancreatic cancer, and living through her life because I get to live even though she doesn’t.”

She is beautiful and a real woman.

Beautiful, active duty Air Force officer, AND an actual woman. @MissAmerica finally got it right https://t.co/MX2Rd8xzQE — Riley Gaines (@Riley_Gaines_) January 15, 2024

US Air Force Officer Madison Marsh makes history as Miss America 2024. pic.twitter.com/U2SUAheVsW — Citizen Free Press (@CitizenFreePres) January 15, 2024

Madison Marsh is now the first military service member to win Miss America. tears of joy for my friend ❤️ https://t.co/NhkR75MJ0f pic.twitter.com/fKlT8qy0pE — lil silly goose (@SillyGooseSGT) January 15, 2024

