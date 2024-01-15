A Beautiful Air Force Pilot – a WOMAN – Wins Miss America

By
M Dowling
-
1
4

The Miss America pageant has crowned an active Air Force officer as Miss America. Madison Marsh graduated from the Air Force Academy in 2023 and is still on active duty. She was announced the winner on Sunday night in Orlando, Florida.

The Miss America contest is WOKE, but she navigated it.

They asked Miss Colorado, “What is a woman,”  and she didn’t offend anyone.

“You know, serving to me – being a woman in the military — is all what you make of it. And for me, that’s being able to do both – that means representing my mom, who I lost to pancreatic cancer, and living through her life because I get to live even though she doesn’t.”

She is beautiful and a real woman.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Peter B. Prange
Guest
Peter B. Prange
27 seconds ago

Wonderful! Is common sense back?

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz