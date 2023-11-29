A Big Lie Around Children in Cages

Joe Biden’s again accusing Donald Trump of putting kids in cages even though Barack Obama built them. The Obama-Biden duo gets endless support from the dishonest Democrat media.

While Joe Biden was Vice President, the Obama Administration put thousands upon thousands of migrant children in “cages.”

As Obama-Biden DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson said, “Chain link barriers, partitions, fences, cages, whatever you want to call them, were not invented on January 20, 2017, OK?”

Two days after these photos were taken in 2014, Joe Biden said he was “proud” of the conditions at border facilities. “If they’re good enough for our military,” Biden said then, “they’re good enough for these young people.”

The cages were built by Obama in 2014. Biden built additional cages in 2021. Since Biden took office almost 400,000 unaccompanied migrant children have shown up at the border. Before being released into the country, they are held in cages. Let’s talk about cages. pic.twitter.com/JLpbFOo0BA — MAZE (@mazemoore) November 29, 2023

Biden has some sheds built, but now he just releases them quickly.

Get with the corporate media program, people. Since Biden is president, these are no longer cages for kids. They’re now convex polyhedrons for the confinement of minors… pic.twitter.com/guNEghw5Vq — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) February 23, 2021

Related