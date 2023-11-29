Pentagon: They Don’t have Enough $$$ for Middle East Build Up

According to an article in Politico on Tuesday, the Department of Defense has ordered an additional aircraft carrier strike group, air defenses, fighter jets, and hundreds of troops to the Middle East since the October 7 terrorist attack on Israel. The purpose is to prevent the conflict from spiraling into a regional war.

The problem the Pentagon claims they have is they don’t have any money to pay for the build-up.

They say they are operating under a temporary funding measure that freezes spending at the previous year’s levels. They claimed they’ve had to pull money from existing operations and maintenance accounts.

Since they have to hunt for funds, they say there’s less money for training exercises and deployment, and other expenditures.

A ploy? They received a lot of money last year. Perhaps they should cut out the Woke training. Perhaps we are sending too much equipment and too many soldiers all over the world?

We don’t know what the cost of supporting Israel is, but it’s undoubtedly high. Higher than that would be the cost of supporting Ukraine. We don’t fully know that cost either.

The solution is to go along with the Republican suggestions of individual bills, but Democrats, true to their totalitarian ways, won’t negotiate on anything.

