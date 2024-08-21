A Brilliant Point on a CNN Panel Discussion

Scott Jennings made a brilliant point in his appearance as a CNN panelist, and the Democrats on the panel looked displeased.

Kamala is “in the White House right now,” Jennings said. “Democrats have controlled the White House for 12 of the last 16 years. And for all of the talk about division and the problems in the country, and people are hurting, Democrats have mostly controlled this country.

“Trump had it for four. The Obamas and Biden had it for the rest of the time, and somehow, it’s still all Trump’s fault. And somehow, she hasn’t been at the center of it. So, to me, that’s still the glaring hole in this campaign that hasn’t yet been solved at the convention.

How do you explain it?

“How do you explain all of the problems that will be solved by the person who is currently in there for the last 3 1/2 years, who is supposed to be already working on solving it?”

Democrats are attacking J.D. Vance for using the GI Bill and for working in the private sector, not the public. However, the days of public servants are long gone. If you have little talent and want to get rich, government can make that happen.

What does the government churn out? Government doesn’t exist to produce. You end up with too many career politicians who despise the private sector, which does produce.

Barack Obama is now worth $70 million and has four mansions from his time in government. Biden is also. You get Barack Obama, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer, career politicians who only believe in big government despite the nonstop evidence that the bigger the government, the more unaccountability and corruption.

Democrats only believe in government. Many of these government ‘leaders’ wouldn’t survive in the private sector, where they’d have to produce. They need government, but we don’t need them. The people need more control, which is the opposite of big government.

Democrats want total control in perpetuity. We need a change.

