A California Bill Eliminates Personal Belief Exemptions for HPV Vax

A bill has been introduced in California that would mandate the HPV vaccine for students entering 8th grade in public and private schools. The law would eliminate personal belief exemptions.

It would be the first time a government omits personal belief from the school schedule vaccines.

Critics believe getting it on the childhood schedule is a big money grab before a lawsuit exposes problems with Gardasil.

With this HPV bill, the State supersedes religious and other personal rights. The government of California wants to order children to inject something into their bodies.

Call the California Assembly committee to express your concerns.

More information is on the full video on this link.

via OANN

Related