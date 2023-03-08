Tucker Responds to the Uniparty, Takes on the Senate

“The Senate Majority Leader joins the Senate Minority Leader, Tom Tillis, Mitt Romney, they’re all on the same side. So it’s actually not about left and right. It’s not about Republican and Democrat.”

The videos were made 26 months to the day before January 6th, 2021. And for 26 months, that footage was held from the American public.

In this article, Tucker responds to the Uniparty and his other critics. At the end, you can watch a new clip. It’s an interview with a former Capitol Police Officer who wore a MAGA hat to go safely to the aid of his fellow officers. He was suspended and forced to resign, losing his pension.

Why can’t you see the videos?

“The January 6th committee made certain it was withheld. The Justice Department also kept a lid on that video footage. And, in fact, in some cases, DOJ did not share it with criminal defendants who’d been charged on January 6th. [It’s] in violation of their constitutional rights. So we felt it was a public service to bring what we could to you.

“There was no justification for keeping this secret any longer. And a powerful argument [can] be made that sunlight is always and everywhere the best disinfectant. And…because it was video evidence, it is to some extent self-explanatory anyone could look at the tape and decide what he or she thinks of it.

So the tape we showed last night indicated very clearly that Capitol Hill police, in some cases, escorted protesters through the capital as if they were giving a tour. They did that with Jacob Chansley, the so-called Q Anon Shaman. At one point, they even tried to open locked doors on Chansley’s behalf. Chansley was sentenced to four years in prison for his crimes in the Capitol on January 6th. And the video we showed you last night raises the obvious question, why? On what grounds,?

“Last night, we also showed that officer Brian Sicknick was not beaten to death with a fire extinguisher by protesters on January 6th as the media and Liz Cheney so often claimed. The video shows Sicknick walking around the building, apparently in good health after he was supposedly killed. …you can make of it what you will.

“We also showed you a video that proves Ray Epps, the mysterious protester who encouraged others to breach the capitol, lied to the January 6th committee about where he was on that day. But for some reason, the committee protected him anyway. He was not considered an insurrectionist. He was their ally. So once again, you can draw whatever conclusions you like from that video…

You should see it in a free country…

“It’s really beyond debate that it is good for this country for Americans to be able to see it. The media and politicians, the people in charge, have talked about January 6th every day since it happened for 26 months, and so at some point, the evidence should be presented to the public.

“In free countries, governments do not lie about protests as a pretext to gain more power for themselves. They don’t selectively edit videos for propaganda services and then lie about them in fake hearings and show trials. But that’s exactly what happened, and every member of Congress should ask why that happened. But Democrats in the Senate, the Democratic leader in the Senate Chuck Schumer, is not asking why.

The rant…

“Instead, Chuck Schumer went on the Senate floor today to explode and to say that showing that video evidence of wrongdoing by the federal government, including the security forces and the Police Department that Nancy Pelosi personally controlled, letting the public see any of that, is a threat to democracy.

Schumer: Last night, millions of Americans tuned into one of the most shameful hours we've seen on cable television. By diving deep into the waters of conspiracy and cherry-picking from thousands of hours of security footage, Mr. Carlson told the bold-faced lie…

He yelled, disputed nothing…

“Based on the self-evident outrage of showing the public video that it paid for and has a right to see, Chuck Schumer called for the censorship of that video,” he didn’t dispute any information or accuracy.

“The damage is a storyline his party constructed and used. It must be squelched, and Schumer’s explicit on that point, because that video contradicted lies told by the Democratic Party, Liz Cheney, and Adam Kinsinger.

“Chuck Schumer demanded that our bosses pull this show off the air:

‘He’s going to come back tonight with another segment. Fox News should tell him not to. Fox News Rupert Murdoch should tell Carlson not to run a second segment of lies. I urge Fox News to order Carlson to cease propagating the big lie on his network and to level with their viewers about the truth. The truth behind the efforts to mislead the public and that is just asking for another January 6th to happen. It’s a threat to democracy. Pull him off the air.'”

The call for censorship…

“Just asking for another January 6th; it’s a threat to democracy. Pull him off the air. A couple of obvious observations. You don’t often see the Senate Majority Leader openly call for censorship on the floor of the Senate as if that was totally normal and didn’t contradict the spirit and the letter of the First Amendment, but of course, it does. But what’s really happening here? What you’re seeing is hysteria, overstatement, and crazed hyperbole. the red in the face anger. What is that? Well, it’s outrage, of course. It’s fear; it’s panic.

“Those videos which we did not retouch, which we brought to you after running everyone by the Capitol police to make certain that we didn’t imperil anybody, we told you that last night, those videos touching nerves because they’re a threat to the lies that Chuck Schumer has been telling for the last 26 months. And not just Chuck Schumer.

Why?

“We should also tell you that Chuck Schumer, the Senate Majority Leader, was joined in this outrage by the Senate Minority Leader. That would be Republican Mitch McConnell. And they were joined by a cascade of other Republicans, Tom Tillis from North Carolina, Mitt Romney from Utah, all sharing the same outrage.

“And from this, we learn two things.

One, we’re getting close to what they really care about. And you have to ask yourself why. Why is it so important that they would degrade themselves by telling such obvious lies and calling for censorship? Why? What are they trying to protect? That might be worth exploring ,and we plan to.

The Uniparty…

“And the second thing that we learned from this is that they’re on the same side. The Senate Majority Leader joins the Senate Minority Leader, Tom Tillis, Mitt Romney, they’re all on the same side. So it’s actually not about left and right. It’s not about Republican and Democrat. Here you have people with shared interests – the open borders people, the people like Mitch McConnell who are living in splendor on Chinese money, the people who underneath it all have everything in common, are all aligned against everyone else and that would include almost all news organizations in this country as well.

“And so, if you’re watching this, it might be kind of interesting to keep a list, because one thing we learned today is that they’re on agreement with each other. They kind of outed themselves. They sort of showed their membership cards and whatever club this is, to the public. So keep a list if you want to know who’s actually aligned despite the illusion of partisanship. We found out today.

We posted the Trucker-Fox News video exposing the injustice done to the handicapped Jacob Chansley on this link and the deadly insurrection lie on this link. The Ray Epps lie and some of the J6 Panel lies can be found on this link. Their egregious lie video about Rep. Barry Loudermilk is on this link.

The police lieutenant who spoke up and lost his pension…

Via Rumble

