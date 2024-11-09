A Catholic Charities NGO Is Accused of Facilitating Illegal Immigration

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton says a Catholic Charities-run shelter in El Paso is accused of “planning and facilitating” illegal migrants crossing over the border from Mexico into the US.

This is patently illegal.

The information was part of a Texas lawsuit against Annunciation House. They runs shelters for illegal aliens.

The shelter is run by Ruben Garcia. Paxton demanded the immediate release of documentation about its migrant clients. Garcia has refused to do it.

“Annunciation House publicly depicts itself as a humble organization dedicated to ‘simply liv[ing] the Good News of the Gospel’ and providing ‘compassion and freedom’ to ‘outcast[s] or alien[s],’” the filing said. “The actual operations of Annunciation House are quite different.

“Annunciation House staff … made multiple admissions that they had assisted migrants in the past in the United States who had not surrendered to Border Patrol, had assisted persons in Mexico in crossing over to the United States in the past, and they intended to continue these activities in the future.

The lawsuit was brought iealier this year. In July, a judge rejected Paxton’s request. He said Paxton was harassing the NGO.

Paxton wants to revoke their registration. It would cut off their funds.

“The chaos at the southern border has created an environment where NGOs, funded with taxpayer money from the Biden Administration, facilitate astonishing horrors, including human smuggling,” Paxton said. “While the federal government perpetuates the lawlessness destroying this country, my office works day in and day out to hold these organizations responsible for worsening illegal immigration.”

“OAG seeks to revoke Annunciation House’s registration on the grounds that it has violated the law and failed to permit OAG to inspect, examine, and make copies of Annunciation House’s records in response to a valid Request to Examine,” the court filing says.

Reuben Garcia, the director of Annunciation House, said Paxton’s suit was unfounded.

“The Attorney General’s illegal, immoral, and anti-faith position to shut down Annunciation House is unfounded,” he said. “If the work that Annunciation House conducts is illegal – so too is the work of our local hospitals, schools, and food banks.”

Garcia is breaking the law. He’s bringing in people who steal the rights and wealth of Americans. He can spin all he wants.

The gall of these people.

Annunciation House in El Paso has received $500K from FEMA in 2023-2024, despite claiming they don’t accept government grant, private donations only. https://t.co/FZx6sMGKi8 pic.twitter.com/fF0Vw84MgK — CLC2020 (@CLC1113) November 3, 2024

The federal government is giving money to churches and NGOs to transport and house illegal immigrants. But they can’t take care of Americans. Don’t take my word for it. Watch the film… https://t.co/NTPdrRU36D — James O'Keefe (@JamesOKeefeIII) October 4, 2024