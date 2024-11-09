Liberty, Lamentation, and Liberation

As I watched the election results on 3 November 2020, it was reported that Donald Trump had a big lead in most swing states, and it looked like he was winning the presidency. Then several democrat-controlled locations kicked out election observers, blocked access, announced counting delays, and statistically impossible things started happening. When the counting resumed the next morning, Biden/Harris were inexplicably ahead. Later, we found out that there were millions more votes than actual voters.

At that time, millions of us knew that the election had been stolen. In addition to all the propaganda that made the election close enough to steal, the final nail in the coffin was explained by Joseph Stalin: “It’s not the people who vote that count, it’s the people who count the votes.” As a student of history, I knew what had happened, and what was going to happen, and went into a period of deep lamentation for America.

I have documented the Marxist/socialist/communist/globalist infiltration and corruption that led up to the stolen 2020 election here, here, and here. Newt Gingrich gave us some post-election insights here. Mollie Hemingway verified the rigging here. It now appears that Biden/Harris racked up about 15 million phony votes, as shown here, and here.

Soon after taking office, the Biden/Harris administration started flooding the country with illegal alien voters, killed energy independence, started skyrocket inflation, attacked freedom of speech, started infringing on the right to bear arms, and assailed traditional religious and family values.

In 2020, I knew these kinds of things would happen because Biden/Harris think, talk, and act like Marxist/socialist/communist/globalists. The speed of descent from freedom, peace, and prosperity into oppression and misery was stunning.

All of this happened right in front of our eyes, but many Americans were blinded by waves of propaganda coming from corrupted leaders and media outlets.

It looked like we were doomed, but a few principled lawmakers blocked some lethal legislation, such as HR 1 and HR 5. Then in 2022, Republicans miraculously gained control of the House of Representatives and blocked some of the tyranny.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump started holding rallies calling attention to the ongoing destruction and the need to defend our freedom and prosperity. Among other things, he said: “They’re not after me, they’re after you. I’m just in the way.” As the oppression increased, many joined the Make America Great Again movement.

Like many others, I had to decide if I was willing to risk being targeted by the freedom haters. I knew the history of persecution, incarceration, and death that freedom fighters face when Communists infiltrate and take over. I had read “The Gulag Archipelago” by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn. I knew that some innocent freedom fighters had already been imprisoned.

I wanted to slip into the background. Then I remembered that Jesus said, “Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.” (KJV John 15:12-17) I made the conscious decision that I was willing to risk my life for truth, freedom, and love.

Eventually, millions of freedom-loving Americans awoke to the reality that they were being lied to, attacked, and abused by the Biden/Harris administration. They were sick and tired of the oppression and willing to vote, work, and fight for freedom and prosperity.

With the Lord’s help, Donald Trump dodged a bullet, courageously completed a brilliant campaign, won an almost impossible election, and is already leading us into a new dawn of freedom and prosperity. If the freedom haters had won, they would have accelerated the already-under-way oppression, many more of us would be headed for the anti-free-speech gulag, and all of us would be herded into the poor house.

Shortly before the election, I said to a friend, “In a few days we will know if we are going to continue living in a constitutional republic or a communist hellhole.” She did not seem to understand or care about any of the following:

They already suppress most free speech and intend to eliminate the rest.

They are already ruining capitalism and intend to replace it with socialism.

They are determined to eliminate free and fair elections.

They have already started Communist-style disarmament.

They are summoning the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.

Thanks to many heroic leaders, patriotic citizens, and the Lord, the whole nation just dodged a bullet, while many who ought to know better missed the boat.

While some were sleeping, millions of us just echoed the heroics of 1776 and won a great and glorious battle. It’s time to rejoice, but the enemies of truth and freedom are planning more attacks, so remember this:

Finally, my brethren [and sisters], be strong in the Lord, and in the power of his might. Put on the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to stand against the wiles of the devil. For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places. Wherefore take unto you the whole armor of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand. Stand therefore, having your loins girt about with truth, and having on the breastplate of righteousness; And your feet shod with the preparation of the gospel of peace; Above all, taking the shield of faith, wherewith ye shall be able to quench all the fiery darts of the wicked. (KJV Ephesians 6:10-16)

© Copyright 2024 Gene Van Shaar

Gene Van Shaar has spent a lifetime studying, teaching, and writing about freedom, faith, and family. Many of his posts, articles, and books are available via https://x.com/genevanshaar and https://genevanshaar.substack.com.