Public Service Message: Result Hunter, A Conservative Search Engine

I am not getting paid for this, and I have only tried Result Hunter for a day, but it seems like a good way to get broader searches that include conservative viewpoints. When I searched, I saw more varied opinions, even conservative opinions. Even Duck Duck Go buried my site because of my stance on the wars.

I added the extension to Chrome and put in a shortcut. You can add it to any browser and your mobile phone. He has a child-safe search engine and a Christian search engine.

The reason I am putting this up is because people have complained about only getting left-wing news and articles.

Result Hunter is a conservative search engine for conservatives, but they don’t erase the left. Google wanted me back, so Result Hunter wrote about that here.

It has an extension on Chrome, and that’s what I chose. I use four different browsers and use many search engines. Now I have this one.

The best way to install Result Hunter on desktop is with the Chrome and Mozilla Firefox and Safari extensions, on mobile Chrome we have instructions to help you install and on mobile Safari you can use the Safari extension.

Add Result Hunter to Your Mobile Phone

For Android/Chrome Mobile Users: Install Instructions

For Safari Mobile Users: Install Instructions

He built a search engine that’s great for kids called ABCSearch.org, which has many safety safeguards and filters in place to keep kids safe.

He has something for Christians. Enter the Christian search engine Glorifind. If you’re a Christian looking for a search experience, you might find this pretty special.