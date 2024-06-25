A Cautionary Tale: If You’re in Germany, Don’t Insult Child Rapists

This information comes via Eugyppius. You can subscribe to his substack here.

On 19 September 2020, at a party in the Hamburger Stadtpark, at least nine young men raped a drunken 15-year-old girl over the space of two-and-a-half hours.

Some filmed it, and one stole her wallet and mobile phone.

Eight of the rapists were migrants or the descendants of migrants from Afghanistan, Armenia, Egypt, Libya, Kuwait, Iran and Poland.

They were convicted in the juvenile division of the Hamburg Regional court, where the judge, Anne Meier-Göring, sentenced only the Iranian to two years and nine months in juvenile prison. The other eight defendants received suspended sentences.

The German legacy media minimized the culpability of the rapists and trashed the girl for being drunk.

One of the rapist’s phone numbers was leaked, and he received angry, insulting messages. One 20-year-old woman texted him, calling him a “dishonorable rapist pig” and a “disgusting freak.”

No problem, right? Wrong!

The German government sentenced her to a weekend in prison, and they are hunting down the other 140 people who insulted the dishonorable pig of a freak.

What was her crime, you wonder? It was a crime of “insult.”

The 20-year-old regretted the insults because it didn’t make anything better. The rapists expressed no regret and appeared bored with the proceedings.

German leadership has gone insane. The people must rebel while they still have a country worth fighting for.

Americans must not allow hate crimes to become law.

In the USA, Elon Musk is trying to save free speech.

Elon Musk said journalists are angry about the common people having a voice and don’t think their voice should be elevated over theirs. Musk feels we should always hear the unfiltered voice of the people.

