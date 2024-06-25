AFL Has the Solution to Keep Foreign Nationals From Voting

|Each statute makes clear that States and localities can submit a request to DHS to obtain the citizenship or immigration status of any individual “for any purpose authorized by law.” And further, not only can they request the information, but DHS “shall respond” to such a request, and they cannot be prohibited or restricted from receiving that information.
As explained above, federal law unambiguously requires that voters in federal elections be United States citizens and prohibits all foreign nationals, even those who are lawfully present in the United States, from registering to vote or voting. Federal law also imposes on States the duty of ensuring that ineligible voters are removed from voter rolls. Also, many States impose citizenship requirements under State law, and 8 U.S.C. § 1644 confers on States unrestricted authority to obtain information about the immigration status of aliens in the United States. Therefore, it is a “purpose authorized by law” under 8 U.S.C. § 1373(c) for a State to ask DHS about the citizenship status of presently registered voters.
Accordingly, States and localities should submit requests to DHS to verify the citizenship or immigration status of registered voters on voter rolls where there are any reliable indicators that a voter may not be a U.S. citizen.
While foreign nationals voting in American elections is a serious problem under any circumstances, under President Biden’s abysmal leadership, America is facing the greatest immigration crisis the world has ever witnessed. With legions of illegal aliens crossing the border every day and programs that fly hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens into cities across the United States, the likelihood and volume of noncitizen voting has never been higher.
Statement from Stephen Miller, America First Legal President:
“Joe Biden is mass importing criminal migrants, giving them social security numbers, and handing out voter registration forms to migrants, and vigorously opposes any and every effort to verify the citizenship of voters before voting. This is a clear, unambiguous, and direct effort to sabotage the 2024 election through potential mass illegal alien voting — aiding and abetting dramatic foreign interference and the subversion of our democracy.
In response to this extraordinary threat to our elections, America First Legal is releasing an emergency action plan to election officials in all fifty states explaining the steps they can immediately pursue to defend democracy by purging their voting rolls of illegal aliens and non-citizens. Any leader who wishes to protect the franchise of their citizens must act to implement these recommendations with haste. There is no time to spare. Patriotic officials must act at once to stop Biden’s illegals from voting — and this action plan from AFL tells them exactly what they must do. We are standing by to help all willing officials put this plan into effect. There is not a minute to waste.” said Stephen Miller.
Statement from Gene Hamilton, America First Legal Executive Director:
“States have the utmost authority, obligation, and expectation from the American people to prevent noncitizens from voting in elections. Congress has equipped States with the tools necessary to verify the citizenship status of registered voters and remove ineligible foreign nationals – but States must act swiftly to ensure that only citizens vote in this fall’s elections. Failing to use these available tools is an abdication of the responsibility to ensure our elections are decided solely by, and for, the American people,” said Gene Hamilton.
