A Dangerous Time in the Middle East

The Middle East is in turmoil. It is a very dangerous time. The terrorist groups who took control of Syria are tied to ISIS and al Qaeda, and they have control of the arsenal of weapons.

The world has blown up under Biden’s regime, but it’s getting a lot worse in its last days.

Tulsi Gabbard wrote:

Turkey’s support for Hamas is not surprising, considering that they also supported ISIS by helping them recruit and transport jihadists/weapons into Syria and the region. Erdogan, like Hamas, is part of the Muslim Brotherhood. Indeed, his ambition is to become the supreme caliph or leader of a new Islamist Ottoman Empire.

Iran and Russia are weakened, and the entire region is unstable. We can thank Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for much of it. He had to have given the okay for the terrorists to make their move. He is tied to them.

As Brigitte Gabriel says, he is of particular concern because he is a NATO member, and he is playing dirty. India Today said he is hunting with NATO and running with Russia.

He shows support for opposition forces and simultaneous engagement with both NATO and Russia.

Turkey considers the Kurdish groups terrorists and wants them dismantled. This terrorist success plays into that.

Turkey is playing dirty and the United States needs to have their eyes open to this. The entire region is unstable and Erdoğan is emboldened.

