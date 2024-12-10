Fake News Co-Founder Rails “We Are the Media!”

Elon Musk recently told X posters that they are the media. Of course, this outraged the passé media.

At the press club, Jim Vanderhei, co-founder of Axios and Politico, frequent flyers in fake news, said the following:

“Everything we do is under fire. Elon Musk sits on X today saying like, ‘We are the media; you are the media.’ My message to Elon Musk is bull#&@$. You’re not the media; you having a blue checkmark, a Twitter handle, and 300 words of cleverness doesn’t make you a reporter. You don’t do that by popping off on Twitter; you don’t do that by having an opinion; you do it by doing the hard work.”

The legacy media filters all news through their ideology, intending to manipulate the masses. That is their problem.

Vanderhei calls for most reporters to be banned from using social media. If that is successful, it would reduce their clicks even more.

Then the Clip Below Switched to the Fakest of Fake News Shows

Ironically, the clip below played that comment and then switched over to the fakest fake news program outside of Joy Reid and The View. The clip went to Morning Joe, whose hosts and guests have lied to Americans for as long as they have been on air.

Morning Joe, named after host Joe Scarborough, said to a panel of nodding Mortimer Snerds about Vanderhie’s comments, “Extraordinary content. It needs to be said when all of the garbage is flying around on social media…”

Scarborough spent four years telling us the borders are closed, and Joe Biden is the sharpest tack in the toolbox.

As for Jim Vanderhei of Axios, his outlet blames the border surge mostly on climate change. It is a left-wing publication that switches between good news reporting and partisan bias. They put their credibility on the line when they recanted on Kamala Harris ia the border czar.

Axios added an editor’s note at the bottom of a new article rewriting history. “This article has been updated and clarified to note that Axios was among the news outlets that incorrectly labeled Harris a ‘border czar’ in 2021.”

Politico also can’t be trusted to tell the truth either. Politico and Axios told us Biden is sharp.

Elon Musk is giving largely unfiltered opinions and news a place. It is the only public town square for everyone. What he is saying is that the town square is the people’s voice without censorship. The legacy media is fully censored and untrustworthy.

Axios CEO says that “My message to Elon Musk is b*llshit. You’re not the media!” pic.twitter.com/UDwER1Aq9g — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) December 8, 2024

