Sen. Ernst Will Support Pete Hegseth Through the Process

By
M DOWLING
-
1
9

Sen. Joni Ernst met for a second time with Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the U.S. Department of Defense. In a statement Monday, she said she would “support Pete through this process.”

“I appreciate Pete Hegseth’s responsiveness and respect for the process,” said Ernst, who has been facing increased pressure to endorse Trump’s nominee.

“Following our encouraging conversations, Pete committed to completing a full audit of the Pentagon and selecting a senior official who will uphold the roles and value of our servicemen and women — based on quality and standards, not quotas — and who will prioritize and strengthen my work to prevent sexual assault within the ranks. As I support Pete through this process, I look forward to a fair hearing based on truth, not anonymous sources.”

It’s not yet an endorsement, but she is moving in that direction.

Sen. Ernst is being warned not to reject him by popular online conservatives. She didn’t reject Austin so it’s probably fair.

Pete Hegseth thanked her online.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Most Voted
Newest Oldest
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz