A Deep Sea Robot Found a Debris Field While Looking for the Titan

By
M Dowling
-
0
275

A deep-sea robot found a debris field while searching for the sub, the Titan, that went missing with five people aboard. They were planning to tour the Titanic. This is a retrieval operation, not a rescue.

Experts are examining the debris. It might not be the Titan.

The CEO was aboard, and his wife is the great-great granddaughter of Ida and Isidor Straus family, who owned Macy’s and died went the Titanic went down.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments