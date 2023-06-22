FDA OKs Lab Food for People

The FDA approved lab-grown meat and say it is OK for human consumption. This is the corrupt organization that gave you fake vaccines.

According to the makers, they grow a cell from an animal, and meat tastes like meat, chicken tastes like chicken. The come on is they don’t have to kill animals. And, of course, the climate crisis… It sounds like processed food on steroids.

Can you imagine what they might inject into it that we don’t want? Is it crazy to envision them one day mandating we eat it and banning most farms?

Between this and the insects, we’re good to go.

“Advancements in cell culture technology are enabling food developers to use animal cells obtained from livestock, poultry, and seafood in the production of food, with these products expected to be ready for the U.S. market in the near future,” Dr. Robert M. Califf, the FDA’s commissioner of food and drugs and Susan T. Mayne, director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition (CFSAN), said in a statement.

“The FDA’s goal is to support innovation in food technologies while always maintaining as our first priority the safety of the foods available to U.S. consumers,” the statement added.

Upside Foods founder and CEO Uma Valeti said on Twitter that its cultivated chicken “was one step closer to being on tables everywhere.”

“UPSIDE has received our ‘No Questions Letter’ from the FDA,” Valeti tweeted. “They’ve accepted our conclusion that our cultivated chicken is safe to eat.”

Hopefully, this will go the way of most fake food.

We’re worthless anyway. They’ll give us lab food, insects, and computer games. Why computer games? Isn’t TV dumb enough?

That time Klaus Schwab’s protégé, Yuval Noah Harari, outlined the dystopian vision they have for our future—where bodies and minds will be manufactured and all of the ‘useless people’ will be entertained with drugs and video games. pic.twitter.com/jCnIzS2sDd — Jung (@betterworld_24) May 3, 2023

They’ll inject us and surveil us. Lab food might make that easier.

Yuval Harari lead adviser of Klaus Schwab explaining how they’ll bring biometric surveillance in us humans can’t have freedom to choose they’ll inject chip in us&control our lives it’s an Extinction of humanity the sinister started from Covid&its vaccination https://t.co/vQq3Wv459Y pic.twitter.com/0IUSNNpH2r — Tazeen🚜🌡💉💉⚰🌳🔥🍌🍀🔥🌏⏳ (@princess_Tazeen) June 15, 2022

