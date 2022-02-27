A Deranged Putin Orders Nuclear Deterrent Forces on High Alert

In an alarming escalation of East-West tensions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear deterrent forces put on high alert Sunday. He claimed it is in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.
No one is going to nuke him. He is losing his mind. Maybe he’s trying to get his people worked up against the West? More likely, he is going to become more ferocious against Ukraine.
He’s angry that NATO chief Shollenberg threatened Article 5.
Speaking at a meeting with his top officials, Putin directed the Russian defense minister and the chief of the military’s General Staff to put the nuclear deterrent forces in a “special regime of combat duty.”
“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” Putin said in televised comments.
“President Putin is continuing to escalate this war in a manner that is totally unacceptable,” Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said. “And we have to continue to condemn his actions in the most strong, strongest possible way.”.
In response to the war, Western governments said they would cut off a number of Russian banks from the Swift network. The U.S., the European Union, the U.K. and Canada also said they would take measures to prevent Russia’s central bank from deploying its foreign reserves to support its currency and economy.
Russia signaled its openness to talks with Kyiv, saying that it had sent an aide to Mr. Putin to Belarus for negotiations with Ukraine, according to Russian state media. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky responded by saying that he was ready for talks in any country other than Belarus.
It wouldn’t be the first time “The Media” took us into war.
It is the same with Putin, the media and countries have turned him into some “mythical” figure. Have we forgotten how the US attacked countries under the banner, “Responsibility to Protect”. The West certainly doesn’t have clean hands. Shall I again post the video of Ukraine essentially declaring war on Moscow. Since Zelensky changed nothing, should Putin view the situation any differently. He’s performing his own responsibility to protect.
This should explain a great deal. How many government officials have cycled through these and similar companies.
Posted from apparently someone on the ground.
The Russians have entered the center of Kharkiv, I know this from eyewitness accounts of people that I know there. There is small arms fighting, but generally light resistance. In the south, Kherson has fallen and the Russian army seems to have captured Zaporozhia. It seems clear that Dnipro will be reached within 3 to 5 days. At this time, Kiev is being surrounded by Russian tanks. There is sporadic small arms fire outside the city, but no big battles.
The Russian strategy seems to be to encircle the cities, while destroying military installations. The vast majority of civilian infrastructure in the areas under attack have been untouched and are functioning normally. It also seems very clear that the Russians have used their older equipment and less experienced soldiers in this initial assault. Very few of the high-tech modern weaponry that the Russians possess are being used in this first push. This would lead one to believe that the Russians want to probe and exhaust Ukrainian defenses before bringing out top-tier men and materiel.
The Russians are being incredibly disciplined insofar as their information management is concerned. The only information coming out of the Russians comes directly from the Ministry of Defense or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Their information so far has been 100% accurate, which I think is a deliberate strategy. There has been a great deal of Ukrainian propaganda that turned out to be complete fantasy, but even after these stories have been proven to be false, people cling to them.
At the current pace of operations, the Russians will completely capture Ukraine within 7 to 14 days. They are winning, and winning decisively. Maps comparing the US invasion of Iraq in 2003 to this current mechanized invasion show that the Russians are outpacing the Americans by a substantial margin. And as I said, they are using their second-tier men and weapons, and they did not use air power to soften Ukraine for several weeks, as the Americans did in 2003. Any claims that the Ukrainians are winning or holding back the Russians is complete fantasy.